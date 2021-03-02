San Francisco Opera's Department Of Diversity, Equity And Community Offers Interactive Family Programs In March

San Francisco Opera's Department of Diversity, Equity and Community (DEC) will present virtual, interactive events for families in March: First Act Workshop: Musical Adventures on March 6 and two unique Spring in Opera Land events with Bearitone, the Opera Bear puppet, on March 27 and 30.

DEC has launched its first sliding-scale pricing structure for event tickets to promote diversity, equity and inclusion in its family programming. No families will be turned away due to lack of funds.

MARCH FAMILY EVENTS CALENDAR

(programs subject to change)

First Act Workshop: Musical Adventures

Children and families are invited on a live, interactive journey where they will learn about musical storytelling, opera and more. Be prepared to sing, dance and adventure through magical lands with a San Francisco Opera professional teaching artist.

WHO: Families with children in grades K-3 (all children must be accompanied by an adult)

WHEN: Saturday March 6, 10:30-11:30 am Pacific

WHERE: Zoom Webinar

TICKETS: sfopera.com/adventure (capacity limit: 40 households)

$0 Qualified Guests

$10 Discounted Rate

$20 Standard Rate

$40 Your Household + Enable Another Family to Attend*

*this is not a tax-deductible contribution

Spring in Opera Land

Looking for some fun over Spring Break? Join Bearitone-your favorite Opera Bear puppet-for two fun, musical workshops for children! We'll learn songs, play games and, as always, each workshop will feature a new chapter from the exciting storybook series The Bearitone Tales. Get ready to dance your way to Opera Land! Mr. Cole and Bearitone can't wait to meet you and see you again!

Families with children in grades Pre-K-3 (all children must be accompanied by an adult)

Picture Time with Opera Bear (Saturday, March 27, 11 am-12 pm Pacific)

When Bearitone isn't busy watching opera, he loves to listen to music and draw pictures! What images do you think of when you hear a beautiful song? Join Mr. Cole and Bearitone for a fun time with music and coloring.

Opera Bear's Song Safari (Tuesday, March 30, 11 am-12 pm Pacific)

What songs do children sing around the world? Mr. Cole and Bearitone have packed their bags and are ready to lead you on a musical tour across the globe. If we're lucky, we'll meet a few animal friends along the way.

WHERE: Zoom Webinar

TICKETS: sfopera.com/operabear (capacity limit: 40 households)