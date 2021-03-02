Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

San Francisco Opera's Department Of Diversity, Equity And Community Offers Interactive Family Programs In March

DEC has launched its first sliding-scale pricing structure for event tickets to promote diversity, equity and inclusion in its family programming.

Mar. 2, 2021  

San Francisco Opera's Department Of Diversity, Equity And Community Offers Interactive Family Programs In March

San Francisco Opera's Department of Diversity, Equity and Community (DEC) will present virtual, interactive events for families in March: First Act Workshop: Musical Adventures on March 6 and two unique Spring in Opera Land events with Bearitone, the Opera Bear puppet, on March 27 and 30.

DEC has launched its first sliding-scale pricing structure for event tickets to promote diversity, equity and inclusion in its family programming. No families will be turned away due to lack of funds.

MARCH FAMILY EVENTS CALENDAR

(programs subject to change)

First Act Workshop: Musical Adventures

Children and families are invited on a live, interactive journey where they will learn about musical storytelling, opera and more. Be prepared to sing, dance and adventure through magical lands with a San Francisco Opera professional teaching artist.

WHO: Families with children in grades K-3 (all children must be accompanied by an adult)

WHEN: Saturday March 6, 10:30-11:30 am Pacific

WHERE: Zoom Webinar

TICKETS: sfopera.com/adventure (capacity limit: 40 households)

$0 Qualified Guests

$10 Discounted Rate

$20 Standard Rate

$40 Your Household + Enable Another Family to Attend*

*this is not a tax-deductible contribution

Spring in Opera Land

Looking for some fun over Spring Break? Join Bearitone-your favorite Opera Bear puppet-for two fun, musical workshops for children! We'll learn songs, play games and, as always, each workshop will feature a new chapter from the exciting storybook series The Bearitone Tales. Get ready to dance your way to Opera Land! Mr. Cole and Bearitone can't wait to meet you and see you again!

Families with children in grades Pre-K-3 (all children must be accompanied by an adult)

Picture Time with Opera Bear (Saturday, March 27, 11 am-12 pm Pacific)

When Bearitone isn't busy watching opera, he loves to listen to music and draw pictures! What images do you think of when you hear a beautiful song? Join Mr. Cole and Bearitone for a fun time with music and coloring.

Opera Bear's Song Safari (Tuesday, March 30, 11 am-12 pm Pacific)

What songs do children sing around the world? Mr. Cole and Bearitone have packed their bags and are ready to lead you on a musical tour across the globe. If we're lucky, we'll meet a few animal friends along the way.

WHERE: Zoom Webinar

TICKETS: sfopera.com/operabear (capacity limit: 40 households)


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Patti Murin: Princess Bed Head Onesie
May Break Into Song T-Shirt

Related Articles View More San Francisco Stories
SFGMC Presents Annual Benefit CRESCENDO VOICES RISING Photo

SFGMC Presents Annual Benefit CRESCENDO VOICES RISING

The Marsh Announces Monthly Program With Virtual Patient Support Non-Profit, AnCan Photo

The Marsh Announces Monthly Program With Virtual Patient Support Non-Profit, AnCan

BWW Interview: Hai-Ting Chinn of SCIENCE FAIR: AN OPERA WITH EXPERIMENTS on MarshStream Ce Photo

BWW Interview: Hai-Ting Chinn of SCIENCE FAIR: AN OPERA WITH EXPERIMENTS on MarshStream Celebrates Our Collective Capacity for Awe and Wonder

Smuin Extends Popular Virtual Classes Through March 31 Photo

Smuin Extends Popular Virtual Classes Through March 31


More Hot Stories For You

  • Cave Productions' New Play And Free Movement Workshop Combo Explore The Social Awareness Of Racial Division
  • DNAWORKS Honors Black Man Lynched in 1921 Through Augmented Reality Bike and Car Tour
  • Vena Cava Productions Presents ANIMAL CRACKERS and SURVIVING THE SWITCH
  • Solo Exhibit By Artist Melanie Brannan To Raise Funds For AIM At Melanoma Foundation