San Francisco Opera To Present Wagner’s THE RING OF THE NIBELUNG In June And July 2028

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



San Francisco Opera will present Richard Wagner’s The Ring of the Nibelung in summer 2028, led by Music Director Eun Sun Kim in Francesca Zambello’s acclaimed production. The announcement was made on November 11, 2025, at the Diane B. Wilsey Center for Opera by General Director Matthew Shilvock and Eun Sun Kim, joined by Zambello and baritone Brian Mulligan.

The four-part cycle—Das Rheingold, Die Walküre, Siegfried, and Götterdämmerung—will be performed in three complete cycles from June 13–July 2, 2028, with pre-cycle performances of individual operas beginning in 2027. Kim, who will conduct the cycle for the first time, continues her multi-season exploration of Wagner’s works following Lohengrin (2023), Tristan und Isolde (2024), and Parsifal (2025).

The cast will be led by Tamara Wilson, making her Company debut as Brünnhilde, Brian Mulligan as Wotan, and Simon O’Neill as Siegfried. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Shilvock said, “San Francisco is a city with an extraordinary Wagnerian tradition. Since 1935, San Francisco Opera has brought Wagner’s epic journey of the Ring to life with the world’s most exciting artists. Eun Sun Kim is building a new chapter in that storied history, illuminating the humanity of these works in a way that resonates deeply with audiences.”

Zambello, whose Ring was last presented by the company in 2018, added, “Because Wagner’s canvas is broad and universal, it has invited generations of artists to bring their own ideas to new productions. Fifteen years later, I’m excited to return to this work with Eun Sun and an extraordinary new cast.”

Kim will conduct Das Rheingold in June 2027, Die Walküre in fall 2027, and single performances of Siegfried and Götterdämmerung in spring 2028, leading up to the full cycles.

Tickets for the 2028 Ring will first be available to Ring Circle members beginning October 13, 2026, with public package sales opening in July 2027.

Since its first presentation in 1935, San Francisco Opera has maintained a longstanding relationship with Wagner’s Ring, including major stagings in 1972, 1985, 1990, 1999, 2011, and 2018.

Further details about Ring Festival 2028, including lectures, symposia, and community programming, will be announced in the coming months.

For more information, visit sfopera.com.