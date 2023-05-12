San Francisco Opera Presents New Production of Puccini's MADAME BUTTERFLY

Performances run June 3-July 1.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in Chicago, Los Angeles & More Photo 1 THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in LA & More
Review: PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL at Orpheum Theatre Photo 2 Review: PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL at Orpheum Theatre
Review: ROMEO & JULIET at San Francisco Ballet Concludes the Season on a Gloriously Romant Photo 3 Review: ROMEO & JULIET at San Francisco Ballet Concludes the Season on a Gloriously Romantic High Note
Pianist Bruce Liu Replaces Violinist Hilary Hahn in Performances With Rafael Payare and th Photo 4 Pianist Bruce Liu Replaces Violinist Hilary Hahn in Performances With Rafael Payare and the SF Symphony

San Francisco Opera Presents New Production of Puccini's MADAME BUTTERFLY

San Francisco Opera's 2023 Summer Season opens June 3 with Giacomo Puccini's Madame Butterfly (Madama Butterfly) at the War Memorial Opera House. Caroline H. Hume Music Director Eun Sun Kim leads the San Francisco Opera Orchestra and a brilliant cast in a new production by visionary Japanese director Amon Miyamoto. San Francisco Opera Chorus Director John Keene prepares the artists of the Opera Chorus.

Known for its many stirring melodies, including Cio-Cio-San's aria "Un bel dì" ("One beautiful day"), the Humming Chorus and the passionate Act I love duet, Madame Butterfly is among the most famous operas from the composer of La Bohème, Tosca, Gianni Schicchi and Turandot. Miyamoto's production, staged with associate director Miroku Shimada, presents the story from the perspective of Cio-Cio-San's child with Pinkerton, Trouble, who is now a grown man discovering the events that led to his American upbringing.

Director Amon Miyamoto said, "Madame Butterfly highlights the clash of cultural and family issues but also the abiding strength of love. In our staging, we see Cio-Cio-San's son, Trouble, now an adult in his early 30s who has grown up experiencing discrimination as a biracial person in 1920s America. Trouble is on a journey to find where he belongs. Can he forgive his father's mistakes by finding himself? This story illustrates the importance of valuing love as the key to a true understanding of people from different cultures and backgrounds."

The new staging, a co-production with The Tokyo Nikikai Opera Foundation, Semperoper Dresden and the Royal Danish Opera, features the work of set designer Boris Kudlička, lighting designer Fabio Antoci and projection designer Bartek Macias. The costumes are designed by the late fashion icon Kenzō Takada, founder of the global brand and fashion house KENZO, and developed by associate costume designer Sonoko Takeda.

Now in her second season as San Francisco Opera's Music Director, Eun Sun Kim opened the Company's Centennial Season last September with the world premiere of John Adams' Antony and Cleopatra and also led Francis Poulenc's Dialogues of the Carmelites and a new production of Giuseppe Verdi's La Traviata along with numerous concerts. The New York Times 2021 Breakout Star earned praise this season for her "precision and bravado" and "ever-deeper communicative bond with the musicians of the Opera Orchestra" (San Francisco Chronicle).

Korean soprano Karah Son makes her Company debut as the unforgettable title heroine, Cio-Cio-San, a role Son has performed on stages across Europe, North America and Australia. The Sydney Morning Herald recently said of her performance in the Sydney Opera House, "Her voice spans innocent playfulness, intimate intensity and unflinchingly thrilling moments, singing 'Un bel dì, vedremo' with tonal purity and grace of line and without undue portent."

American tenor Michael Fabiano returns to the War Memorial Opera House stage to portray Lieutenant B.F. Pinkerton, the U.S. Naval officer who marries Butterfly at the beginning of the opera. Fabiano, who made his San Francisco Opera debut in 2011, has performed many leading roles with the Company, including Rodolfo in La Bohème, Cavaradossi in Tosca and the title role of Verdi's Don Carlo, and won acclaim for his "vocal grandeur-now sweeping and impassioned, now delicately pointed" (San Francisco Chronicle). San Francisco Opera Adler Fellow Moisés Salazar performs the role of Pinkerton in the July 1 performance.

Mezzo-soprano Hyona Kim is Cio-Cio-San's servant and confidant, Suzuki. Baritone Lucas Meachem is the U.S. Consul, Sharpless. Tenor Julius Ahn is the marriage broker Goro and baritone Kidon Choi makes his Company debut as the wealthy Prince Yamadori. Actor John Charles Quimpo portrays the adult son of Pinkerton and Butterfly, known in the opera as Dolore or Trouble, and actor Evan Miles O'Hare is the elderly Pinkerton. The cast includes current San Francisco Opera Adler Fellows Jongwon Han as the Bonze and Mikayla Sager as Kate Pinkerton, along with Andrew Pardini, Jere Torkelsen, Kevin Gino, Crystal Kim, Silvie Jensen and Whitney Steele.

Madame Butterfly entered San Francisco Opera's repertory during the Company's second season in 1924. The work, along with Tosca, has been presented in 38 previous seasons, the second most in Company history; La Bohème is the most performed (45 seasons). Numerous operatic legends have portrayed Cio-Cio-San with San Francisco Opera, from early greats like Elisabeth Rethberg and Lotte Lehmann to later artists including Leontyne Price, Renata Scotto, Pilar Lorengar, Teresa Stratas, Yoko Watanabe, Catherine Malfitano, Diana Soviero, Patricia Racette and Lianna Haroutounian. Czech soprano Jarmila Novotná made her U.S. debut with San Francisco Opera as Butterfly in 1939 and from 1941 to 1969, the opera was frequently presented with San Francisco favorites Licia Albanese (8 seasons) or Dorothy Kirsten (9 seasons) in the title role.

Madame Butterfly was a favorite of Company founder Gaetano Merola who conducted San Francisco Opera's first performance in 1924. While conducting "Un bel dì" in a 1953 summer concert at Stern Grove, the 72-year-old Merola collapsed and died. The baton for this work was taken up in later seasons by, among others, General Director Kurt Herbert Adler, music directors Sir Donald Runnicles and Nicola Luisotti and maestros Sir Charles Mackerras, Marco Armiliato, Fabio Luisi and Yves Abel.

Sung in Italian with English supertitles, the eight performances of Madame Butterfly are scheduled for June 3 (7:30 p.m.), 6 (7:30 p.m.), 9 (7:30 p.m.), 18 (2 p.m.), 21 (7:30 p.m.), 24 (7:30 p.m.), 27 (7:30 p.m.); July 1 (7:30 p.m.), 2023.




RELATED STORIES - San Francisco

Diablo Ballet Announces 30th Season Celebrating Lauren Jonas 30th Year With The Company Photo
Diablo Ballet Announces 30th Season Celebrating Lauren Jonas' 30th Year With The Company

Artistic Director and Co-Founder Lauren Jonas has announced Diablo Ballet's 2023 - 2024 season which also marks her 30th with the Company.

Ariel Stachel to Present New Solo Show OUT OF CHARACTER at Berkeley Rep This Summer Photo
Ari'el Stachel to Present New Solo Show OUT OF CHARACTER at Berkeley Rep This Summer

Closing out the 2022/23 season, Berkeley Repertory Theatre will present the world premiere of Tony Award winner Ari’el Stachel’s new solo show, Out of Character, performing at Berkeley Rep’s Peet’s Theatre (2025 Addison St., Berkeley) June 23–July 30, 2023. 

Cast Set for A SOLDIERS PLAY At Altarena Playhouse Photo
Cast Set for A SOLDIER'S PLAY At Altarena Playhouse

Altarena has announced the cast for A Soldiers Play, led by Award Winning Actor Dedrick Weathersby.

Transcendence Theatre Company Announces New Location For THE BEAT GOES ON Photo
Transcendence Theatre Company Announces New Location For THE BEAT GOES ON

Transcendence Theatre Company has announced plans to utilize the 30+ acre Kenwood ranch property of the nonprofit Belos Cavalos as the outdoor open-air theatre location for The Beat Goes On,  the first show of Transcendence Theatre Company's 2023 summer season of original outdoor musical revues.


More Hot Stories For You

Ari'el Stachel to Present New Solo Show OUT OF CHARACTER at Berkeley Rep This SummerAri'el Stachel to Present New Solo Show OUT OF CHARACTER at Berkeley Rep This Summer
Cast Set for A SOLDIER'S PLAY At Altarena PlayhouseCast Set for A SOLDIER'S PLAY At Altarena Playhouse
Transcendence Theatre Company Announces New Location For THE BEAT GOES ONTranscendence Theatre Company Announces New Location For THE BEAT GOES ON
Center Repertory Company Names Matt M. Morrow as New Artistic DirectorCenter Repertory Company Names Matt M. Morrow as New Artistic Director

Videos

Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Go Backstage at SHUCKED on Broadway Video Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Go Backstage at SHUCKED on Broadway
Watch a NYC Ballet Backdrop Come to Life Video
Watch a NYC Ballet Backdrop Come to Life
Videos: Watch Sutton Foster Perform 'Being Alive' & More From PBS Concert Video
Videos: Watch Sutton Foster Perform 'Being Alive' & More From PBS Concert
HERE LIES LOVE Company Talks Bringing the Show to Broadway Video
HERE LIES LOVE Company Talks Bringing the Show to Broadway
View all Videos

San Francisco SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812
San Jose Playhouse (4/22-5/28)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# BY GEORGES! A Day in the Life of the Legendary Chevalier
MVCPA Mainstage (5/20-5/21)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Killing My Lobster Presents: Toon Out
447 Minna (5/25-6/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The AI Experiment: An Unscripted Adventure
BATS Improv (5/06-5/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Book of Will
Santa Cruz Shakespeare (7/08-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Beat Goes On
Transcendence Theatre Company (6/16-7/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Singing Windmills
Starbright Theater (6/03-6/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Evolution of Hip Hop Dance
The American Theater Company (1/01-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Black Book
City Lights Theater Company (6/11-6/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Taming of the Shrew
Santa Cruz Shakespeare (7/09-8/26)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU