Diablo Ballet Announces 31st Season Featuring A World Premiere and More

Artistic Director and Co-Founder Lauren Jonas has announced Diablo Ballet's 2024 - 2025 season. “I am thrilled to announce our 31st season lineup. Among the season's offerings is the Company premiere of Donizetti Variations by George Balanchine and staged by Sandra Jennings, Reflections by Gerarld Arpino with staging by Tom Mossbrucker, and a brand new production of Alice in Wonderland by Brian Enos.”

The season opens November 15 th with The Nutcracker Suite by Julia Adam. Diablo Ballet's magical take on the classic will include added dances and new costumes. Performances will be followed by a meet and greet in costume at the annual Sugar Plum Party after the 2 pm matinee. On November 15 th , Diablo Ballet will present a special performance for the PEEK Outreach Program, which serves Title-1 Schools, sponsored by the Diablo Regional Arts Association.

The season continues in February with Cinderella's Wedding by Julia Adam which premiered in 2022. Based on the second act of the full-length ballet Cinderella, this production highlights the infamous glass slipper, romantic pas de deux, and the four seasons with her attendants; the fairies Autumn, Winter, Spring, and Summer. Diablo Ballet is honored to premiere Donizetti Variations by the legendary dance maker George Balanchine. This cheerful ballet was created for "Salute to Italy," a 1960 New York City Ballet program celebrating the 100th anniversary of Italy's unification with music from the opera Don Sebastian. Additionally, Dr Magic is an encore presentation by renown choreographer Penny Saunders. This light-hearted and heartwarming work showcases Diablo Ballet dancers' multifaceted artistry and contemporary technique.

Diablo Ballet celebrates its 31st Anniversary in March with Swan Lake Suite. This classic ballet set to Pyotr Tchaikovsky's majestic score includes a flurry of swans, white and black swan pas de deux, pas de trois, Czardas, Spanish dance, variations, and a grand finale. The final program of the 2024-25 season includes a brand new production of Alice in Wonderland by Brian Enos who takes you on a journey down the rabbit hole into an extraordinary imaginative world as Alice meets many unforgettable characters and falls in love with the magic of Wonderland.

Lauren Jonas states, “I've always dreamt of Diablo Ballet comissioning an Alice in Wonderland. The company of dancers has grown so much in size and talent and it seems like the perfect time to present this classic.” Also featured is Reflections by Gerald Arpino. Reflections is a celebrated neoclassical pure dance ballet and a perfect example of Arpino's style—high lifts, a flying pace, and classic beauty. This fast-paced work is set to Tchaikovsky's “Variations on a Rococo Theme.” “I am so honored to receive such support from the Gerald Arpino Foundation, and I'm proud the Company is presenting his incredible work” states Lauren Jonas.

Season Subscriptions are available starting May 15, with single tickets going on sale August 2024. For more information, visit www.diabloballet.org.

