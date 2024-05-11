Drunk Drag Productions to Present DRUNK DRAG DIZNEY ON BROADWAY, A MUSICAL PARODY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Drunk Drag Productions is set to return to SF Oasis for 10 performances of Drunk Drag Dizney on Broadway, a Musical Parody with a refreshed spirit, an updated script, and a stellar new cast. Performances begin Thursday, July 11 and run through Saturday, July 27. After two sold-out runs, Drunk Drag Productions is returning from a five-year hiatus with a show that merges drag and musical theater like no other.

Drunk Drag Productions has been performing at SF Oasis since 2016 when creators Jimmy Pittman-Moore first brought the idea of creating a parody of Wicked to Heklina, Oasis's then-owner. The group was given a 20-minute set before Mother, and the rest is history. Since then, Drunk Drag Productions has produced eight original shows and hosted many awards shows at the venue. They were scheduled to perform Little Shop of Whores in May 2020. Instead, the troupe went digital and helped produce virtual drag shows raising funds for out-of-work artists and nightlife workers, as well as Black Lives Matter, along with a record-breaking telethon to help keep Oasis afloat during the shutdown.

”For many, the pandemic is long in the rearview mirror, but for some in the local arts scene, the comeback has been slow,” says Pittman-Moore, Artistic Director. “Our future on-stage was unclear because producing these shows is a passion project; which is a lot to manage on top of our full-time jobs. We were building momentum, and the pandemic halted that, while also changing the drag scene. I took a while to decide if we were ready, but with some prodding from fans and cast, and an invitation back to Oasis, the decision was easy.”

D'Arcy Drollinger, owner of Oasis and San Francisco Drag Laureate, known for her iconic parodies and original shows, loves to provide space to emerging local artists. “We have such a rich community of artists in SF. Chyna and Drunk Drag Productions have been incredibly successful due to their unique offering. They really know how to put on a great show!” The group is set to perform for 23 dates on the Oasis calendar in 2024, including hosting the Tony Awards on Sunday, June 9, Drunk Drag Dizney on Broadway, a Musical Parody, and Wicked-ish in December.

Drunk Drag Dizney is one part drunk-history, one part musical theater, and all parts San Francisco drag. Artistic Director Jimmy Pittman-Moore, also known on stage as Chyna Maykit—a bearded beauty. Maykit, along with 'Beloved San Francisco Drag Queen', Elsa Touche, co-wrote the script and lead as the tipsy narrators, weaving the story that unravels while a talented ensemble of drag performers energetically sing and dance their wigs off.

Audiences will be treated to a singing mermaid, a courageous little lion, and a friendly snowman in search of love, among others performing your favorite songs with a very SF drag twist. It's a playful poke at musical theater, infused with the sharp wit and critical gaze of drag, destroying traditional narratives, pointing to current social issues, and challenging injustice,.

“The audience isn't really sure how much is improv and how much is planned, ”Pittman-Moore adds, “As queer artists, we revel in the flamboyance of Broadway musicals, while also pointing out the problems in traditional narratives. We really just want to make our audiences smile!”

The cast includes Chyna Maykit, Elsa Touche, Polly Amber Ross, Chester Vandbox, Titus Androgynous, Miguel Velez, Lucinda Puss, Kylie Minono, Tater Tot, Dani Oakley, and Bettyie Jane.

Drunk Drag Productions has been supporting nonprofits since its inception, raising over $15k for organizations like The LGBT Asylum Project and NARAL. Proceeds from Drunk Drag Dizney will support For Your Stuff, a charity serving Bay Area foster youth.

Pittman-Moore emphasizes, “We are using this ridiculous art form to educate, entertain, and inspire. So, come for the laughs, stay for the love, and leave knowing you've made a difference.”

Drunk Drag Dizney on Broadway, A Musical Parody runs July 11—27, 2024, with doors at 6 p.m., and the show at 7 p.m. Tickets are available now on Eventbrite at the button below.

