San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus To Present The Bay Area Premiere Of DISNEY PRIDE IN CONCERT, March 16 & 17

To celebrate the 45th anniversary of San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus (SFGMC) and the 100th anniversary of Disney, San Francisco's premier choral organization will present Disney PRIDE in Concert, a family-friendly multimedia musical extravaganza taking place on Thursday, March 16 at 7:30 p.m. and Friday, March 17 at 7:30 p.m. at San Francisco's Davies Symphony Hall (201 Van Ness Ave.).

Single tickets ($29-$149) are available now at sfgmc.org/season-45/disney-pride-in-concert. Group tickets are available by emailing patronservices@sfgmc.org. Both performances will feature ASL interpretation.



Marking its San Francisco Bay Area premiere, this two-act spectacular features new arrangements to over 40 classic and contemporary Disney songs from iconic films including The Little Mermaid, The Lion King, Beauty & the Beast, Aladdin, Hercules, Zootopia, Coco, Mary Poppins, Peter Pan, and more. Backed by a 30-piece orchestra comprised of the best local musicians, the concert will showcase the 250 singing members of SFGMC. Providing the narrative of the concert, SFGMC chorus members will share personal stories of love, LGBTQ+ pride, and family ties that will be interwoven throughout the musical numbers. The evening will also include original video clips from beloved Disney films and archives.



"The music from Disney movies and musicals have become the soundtrack for our lives," said SFGMC CEO Chris Verdugo. "As Disney celebrates 100 years of magic and SFGMC celebrates 45 years of community, compassion and music, we can't imagine a more perfect partnership. Disney's musical scores have left an indelible imprint as we discovered our favorite characters when we were children or in our latter years, connected more deeply with the themes of community, family and love. We are grateful for this opportunity to partner with Disney on this thrilling Bay Area premiere."



"Preparing the magical music of Disney PRIDE in Concert has been an incredibly special experience," adds SFGMC Artistic Director Jacob Stensberg. "At 250 members, we have a diverse and intergenerational membership, and music in this concert touches the heart of every single member of the Chorus. The concert music spans the early films, recent releases, and even some of the classic theme park melodies. A 30-piece orchestra, nonstop Disney/PIXAR animation, and personal narratives from storytellers within the Chorus make this the most immersive experience we've ever offered to our audiences. It is a performance I know will thrill our long-time returning audience members, and new and first-time concert goers alike!"



Disney PRIDE in Concert is being produced in conjunction with Disney Concerts, the concert production and licensing division of Disney Music Group. It will feature all-new musical arrangements by Chad Weirick and a book by BGMC Executive Producer Bill Casey and Tom Choinski.

