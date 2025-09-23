San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus CEO Chris Verdugo To Step Down

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus Chief Executive Officer Christopher Verdugo will step down from his position June 30, 2026, after ten years of transformative leadership with the 48-year-old trailblazing nonprofit arts organization, the nation's first and oldest openly gay chorus.

Since his appointment in 2016, the highly charismatic Verdugo has guided SFGMC through a period of extraordinary growth and resilience, overseeing milestone performances, groundbreaking tours, and an expansion of the Chorus's mission-driven programs that continue to resonate with communities locally and nationwide. Under his tenure, SFGMC strengthened its role as a Bay Area cultural icon and champion for social justice through music. Verdugo's leadership is distinguished by several achievements including the official opening in 2023 of SFGMC's now permanent home, and the nation's first community space dedicated to LGBTQ+ artists, The Chan National Queer Arts Center.

Verdugo said, “As I begin my tenth and final year with the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus, I have made the decision to step down at the end of this season. I reached this conclusion last year following my sabbatical and a period of reflection on both my own path and the Chorus's future. Leading the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus has been the honor of my life, but today's announcement allows both the organization and me to look ahead with fresh energy, renewed focus and new opportunities.

“I am deeply grateful to those who have partnered with me on this journey,” Verdugo continued, “beginning with our fearless Board Chairs Tom Paulino and Glenn DeSandre; our inspirational Artistic Director & Conductor, Jake Stensberg; our dedicated supporters, staff and most of all - our singing membership whose commitment has carried us forward with endless pride and joy. Collectively, we established the Chan National Queer Arts Center, shared our message of love through innovative tours, an award-winning documentary, recordings and sustained our voices through the pandemic. While it is bittersweet to prepare for this transition, I believe the Chorus is ready to embrace an exciting new chapter.”

Following today's announcement, the SFGMC Board of Directors will launch a nationwide search for Verdugo's successor of the $4.6M nonprofit organization, with a goal of ensuring a seamless transition and continuity of vision.

SFGMC Board Chair Tom Paulino commented, “Chris Verdugo is a transformational and visionary leader who represents the very best of SFGMC's mission and core values. On behalf of the current and past members of the board of directors, we are forever grateful for his decade of remarkable service and for advancing our legacy for generations to come. We look forward to celebrating Chris' accomplishments over the next year.”

Jacob (Jake) Stensberg, SFGMC Artistic Director & Conductor added, “It has been an honor to serve alongside Chris over the past three years. His professional leadership and deep commitment to community, music, and sustainability of the Chorus have left an indelible mark. Chris has been a true partner, champion, and friend, and while I will certainly miss his day-to-day presence, the impact of his work will continue to shape and influence our future.”

The 2025-26 Season for Chorus and Chan Center concert programs, guest artists, venues, and performance dates are anticipated to be announced in early October. The San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus is comprised of approximately 300 members, the largest gay chorus in the nation, and is under the direction of critically acclaimed conductor and artistic director, Jacob Stensberg.

HIGHLIGHTS OF CHRISTOPHER VERDUGO'S SFGMC TENURE

1. Securing the Chan National Queer Arts Center

Led the vision, campaign, and execution of a $15M capital project to acquire and develop the historic Valencia Street property, establishing SFGMC's first permanent home and the nation's first community space dedicated to LGBTQ+ artists. The Chan Center officially opened in October 2023.

2. “Lavender Pen Tour” & Gay Chorus Deep South

Planned and executed the historic “Lavender Pen Tour” across the Deep South in 2017, carrying a message of love during a divisive political moment. The award-winning documentary Gay Chorus Deep South amplified this impact worldwide, positioning SFGMC as a national voice for equality.

3. Leading Through the Pandemic

Guided the organization through the unprecedented challenges of COVID-19, pivoting to virtual concerts and digital engagement. Ensured singers stayed connected, donors were engaged, and the Chorus remained financially and artistically strong.

4. Record-Breaking Fundraising & Crescendo Growth

Drove transformative fundraising results, culminating in Crescendo 2025 — the most successful gala in SFGMC's history, raising $1.4M. Built donor trust, secured multimillion-dollar commitments, and ensured long-term financial sustainability.

5. Building a Strong Team & Community Relationships

Invested in leadership development, mentoring staff, and creating a culture of shared ownership. Strengthened relationships with community partners, donors, and allies, ensuring SFGMC is rooted in collaboration and trust.

6. Strengthening the Brand & National Positioning

Elevated SFGMC's profile through bold programming, national media exposure, and creative partnerships. Established the Chorus as both a cultural icon and a leading voice in the LGBTQ+ arts movement, locally and globally.

