San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Names Martin West to Newly Endowed Role

As San Francisco Ballet prepares to mark the 50th anniversary of its orchestra in the 2025–2026 season, the company has announced two major developments: a newly ratified labor agreement with the orchestra’s union, and the naming of its Music Director and Principal Conductor position in honor of longtime supporters Shelby and Frederick Gans.

The newly named Shelby and Frederick Gans Music Director and Principal Conductor role will be held by Martin West, who celebrates his 20th year with the orchestra this fall. The naming is made possible by a significant philanthropic gift from the Gans family, who have supported SF Ballet for over 30 years. Shelby Gans has served on the company’s Board of Trustees since 2011 and has contributed to multiple leadership committees.

“Frederick and I are proud of the outstanding artistic excellence of both Martin West and San Francisco Ballet Orchestra,” said Shelby Gans. “We are honoring their dedication and respective 20th and 50th anniversaries with a gift that will support our beloved ballet through the year 2050.”

Artistic Director Tamara Rojo praised the contribution, noting that West’s “extraordinary talent and leadership” have been central to the orchestra’s role in bringing live music to ballet performances across both classical and contemporary repertoire.

The announcement comes alongside news that the American Federation of Musicians (AFM) has ratified a new three-year labor agreement with SF Ballet. The contract adds one new position to the orchestra, increasing its membership to 50 players, and was finalized seven months before the expiration of the current agreement.

AFM representative and principal tubaist Peter Wahrhaftig called the early ratification a reflection of the company’s “strong, long-standing relationship” with its musicians. “This agreement expands Orchestra membership, highlights the celebratory events surrounding the Orchestra’s 50th birthday, and supports our ability to attract and retain new players,” he said.

Founded in 1975, the San Francisco Ballet Orchestra is a Grammy Award-winning ensemble and an integral part of SF Ballet’s live performance tradition. The 2025–2026 season will mark five decades of music-making with a series of programs to be announced in the coming months.

For more information, visit sfballet.org.

