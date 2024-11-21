SOME LIKE IT HOT is Coming to BroadwaySF's Orpheum Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



SOME LIKE IT HOT, the hit Tony and Grammy Award-winning Broadway musical, is coming to BroadwaySF’s Orpheum Theatre for a limited engagement beginning Tuesday, January 7 and running through Sunday, January 26, 2025.



Set in Prohibition era, this fast-paced comedy follows two musicians who take up new identities and go on the run after witnessing a mob hit. Their cross-country journey brings them face to face with a dazzling singer with dreams of stardom, who captures one of their hearts, while the other catches the eye of a wealthy suitor set on finding true love. Still under disguise, they must find a way to untangle their messes and stay alive from the gangsters hot on their tail!



With a book by Tony-winner Matthew López (The Inheritance) and Amber Ruffin, vibrant musical score crafted by the Hairspray team of Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, and Tony-winning choreography from director Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon, Mean Girls, Aladdin).

Leading the tour are Matt Loehr as Joe/Josephine, Tavis Kordell as Jerry/Daphne, Leandra Ellis-Gaston as Sugar, Edward Juvier as Osgood, Tarra Conner Jones as Sweet Sue, Jamie LaVerdiere as Mulligan, Devon Goffman as Spats, and Devon Hadsell, who was a member of the original Broadway company, as Minnie.



Rounding out the company in alphabetical order are Ayla Allen, Ashley Marie Arnold, Kelly Berman, Darien Crago, Austin Dunn, Drew Franklin, Tim Fuchs, Rachael Britton Hart, Devin Holloway, Bryan Thomas Hunt, Emily Kelly, Brianna Kim, Stephen Michael Langton, Jay Owens, Ranease Ryann, Nissi Shalome, Michael Skrzek, and Tommy Sutter.



Comments