SFJAZZ Unveils Fall/Winter 2025 Lineup for FRIDAYS LIVE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



SFJAZZ revealed the fall/winter 2025 lineup for Fridays Live, its weekly series of live concert broadcasts streamed directly from the SFJAZZ Center to audiences around the world via its video streaming service, SFJAZZ At Home. Premiering every Friday at 7:30 p.m. PT (with encores on Saturdays at 11am PT and available on-demand the following week), this series features an eclectic mix of world-renowned jazz legends, rising stars, and genre-defying artists performing live from the SFJAZZ Center as part of the 2025-26 Season.



Initially launched in 2020, Fridays Live features the “Artist Fund” where viewers can give directly to the musicians onstage. To date, the fund has sent over $1.1M to artists. During Friday premieres, viewers can also join a live chat – connecting with fellow music fans across the world and with an SFJAZZ chat moderator who provides insights about the music. Additionally, viewers can explore hundreds of archived SFJAZZ concerts in its on-demand library, plus interviews and talks with artists, educational shorts and more!



To sign up to Fridays Live, visit SFJAZZ.org/AtHome or download the SFJAZZ At Home app (recently awarded “App of the Day” by the Apple App Store) on mobile, tablet or smart TV. While most video content on SFJAZZ At Home is free to the public, Fridays Live is available to SFJAZZ members. Digital membership starts as low as $7.50/month.



The Fridays Live fall/winter 2025 lineup will feature:

September 5 · Cory Henry & Funk Apostles

September 12 · Sunny Jain's Wild Wild East

September 19 · Ron Carter Foursight Quartet

September 26 · Paquito D'Rivera

October 3 · Michel Camilo

October 17 · The Cookers

October 24 · Upswing Series: Alfredo Rodriguez Trio (filmed on 9/27/25)

October 31 · Las Cafeteras: Día de los Muertos Celebration

November 7 · John Scofield Combo 73

November 14 · Afro-Cuban All Stars w/ Juan De Marcos

November 21 · SFJAZZ Collective: Native Dancer & New Compositions (filmed on 11/2/25)

November 28 · John Santos: 70th Birthday Celebration

December 5 · Lisa Fischer & Orrin Evans Trio

December 19 · Arturo Sandoval's Swinging Holiday

December 26 · Fridays Live Replay: Cyrus Chestnut plays "A Charlie Brown Christmas"

