SFGMC Will Present Inaugural Nancy Pelosi Ally Award To Mayor London Breed

San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus (SFGMC) Chief Executive Officer Chris Verdugo and Artistic Director Jacob Stensberg announced that San Francisco Mayor London Breed will be the inaugural recipient of the Nancy Pelosi Ally Award (formerly the Ally Award) at the 17th annual Crescendo-SFGMC's popular benefit honoring champions who support the LGBTQ+ community and advance LGBTQ+ equality through their commitment to change, their leadership, and their actions-taking place on Saturday, April 22 at San Francisco's Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco (757 Market St.). Proceeds from the event will support SFGMC's artistic, educational, and community programs.



"San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus is honored to rename its annual Ally Award to the Nancy Pelosi Ally Award in recognition of Speaker Emerita Pelosi's allyship and involvement with the LGBTQ+ community," said SFGMC Chief Executive Officer Chris Verdugo. "Her tireless efforts for more than 35 years have set the standard and paved the way for others to follow."



"Whether during the darkest days of the AIDS crisis or the joyous victories in the fight for marriage equality, the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus has been a source of unity and pride for our City: transforming anguish into art into action!" Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi said. "From my very first speech on the House Floor, it has been my privilege to be an ally in the Congress in the fight for LGBTQ+ rights, so I am humbled and honored by the renaming of your special award as the Nancy Pelosi Ally Award.



"It is with great pride that I congratulate Mayor London Breed on her well-deserved recognition as a recipient of the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus Ally Award, celebrating her tireless leadership in the advancement of full equality for all," adds Pelosi. "The Mayor's commitment to respecting the dignity of every San Franciscan is demonstrated every day as she strives to meet the needs of health, housing, jobs and justice. Whether HIV/AIDS, COVID, or any other challenge to our City, the Mayor has been a champion in reducing fear and giving people hope-all of this in spirit of the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus."



"San Francisco proudly stands as a symbol of freedom and unity for the rest of world, where people can live and love freely," said Mayor Breed. "With so much hate targeting the LGTBQ+ community across this country, it's more important than ever to continue advocating for equality and spreading the message of love and acceptance in our City and across the country. The San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus has been an invaluable voice in this work, and I deeply appreciate their contribution to what makes San Francisco so special. It is truly an honor to be awarded the Nancy Pelosi Ally Award by SFGMC and I look forward to continuing our partnership in the years to come."



In addition to the Nancy Pelosi Ally Award, Legendary Olympic figure skater Brian Boitano will be honored with the Vanguard Award for the impact he has made on the LGBTQ+ community and in the skating world. Previously announced Tribal Leader Greg Sarris and the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria will be honored with the Visionary Award.



"The Vanguard Award is about working together to create a more inclusive and welcoming world," said Brian Boitano. "The work of the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus and the honorees who have come before me is a testament to the power of community and the importance of standing up for what is right. When I came out in 2013, I never could have imagined the impact it would have. But I quickly realized that my visibility as an Olympic champion who is gay, could help push back against harmful rhetoric and legislation and create a platform for change. It is through organizations like San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus that we can do this work, and I am grateful for their support and guidance."



"For more than 45 years, SFGMC has been a huge part of the San Francisco LGBTQ community and a safe space for LGBTQ artists," said Chairman Greg Sarris. "My identity as a gay person, as well as being biracial, always made me aware of how important diversity is. I am grateful to receive this honor from a group whose values I align with: building community, inspiring activism, and fostering compassion at home and around the world. As the Tribal Chairperson of Graton Resort & Casino, I have seen firsthand how having policies of inclusion can benefit the community."



Hailed as one of the most anticipated social events of the season, Crescendo kicks off at 5:30 p.m. with a cocktail reception where guests will enjoy welcome bites, celebratory libations, and mingling. At 7 p.m., guests will gather in the beautiful Four Seasons dining room to be treated to a multicourse gourmet seated dinner. The celebratory evening includes performances from the San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus, awards, and a live auction where guests will have the opportunity to bid on one-of-a-kind experiences, packages, and items. The evening will conclude with a champagne and dessert reception where guests will toast to an unforgettable night.



Single tickets for Crescendo are available for $450 and includes admission to the cocktail reception, seated dinner, and dessert reception. Sponsorships begin at $4,500 and includes admission for up to 10 guests. To purchase single tickets, visit sfgmc.org/crescendo. To become a sponsor, contact development@sfgmc.org.

