Review: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD at Golden Gate Theatre

Harper Lee's Pulitzer winning novel To Kill a Mockingbird is an American classic, perhaps the most widely read book on racial injustice in history and giving us a genuine hero in the highly moral lawyer Atticus Finch. Academy award winner Aaron Sorkin (The Social Network) and Director Bret Sher (Tony Award winner, South Pacific) have crafted a beautifully staged and wonderfully acted production filed with both the expected courtroom drama and moments of great warmth and humor.

Calpurnia and Scout

Three very talented young actors anchor the story of childhood innocence, wonder, and coming of age. As narrators, Justin Mark as Jem Finch, Melanie Moore as Scout Finch, and Steven Lee Johnson as their friend Dill Harris almost steal the show. Emmy Award-winning actor Richard Thomas stars as Atticus Finch, whose moral compass runs true as he defends accused rapist Tom Robinson (Yaegel T. Welch).

Atticus Finch and Tom Robinson

Sher's staging is a joy to behold with intricately moving set designs by Miriam Buether and bright lighting by Jennifere Tipton. Sorkin is a gifted writer, and his script retains the undercurrents of deep rage both pro and anti-racist, as well as the humanity of characters like the Finch's housekeeper Calpurnia (the wondrous Jacqueline Williams), Richard Poe as Judge Taylor and Travis Johns as Boo Radley.

Scout, Jem and Dill discover the dolls

Today's audiences, rife with daily images of horrible racist violence, may see Atticus Finch as morally correct, but socially ineffectual. Still, the overt racism exhibited by accusers Joey Collins as Bob Ewell, his daughter Mayella (Arianna Gayle Stucki) and the town 'Karen', Mary Badham (Oscar-nominated for the role of "Scout" in the feature film) as Mrs. Dubose.

We all want to think that we've moved on from 1934 Alabama where Lee set her masterpiece, but I don't so. This story is being acted out all over the US, but we can take solace that it's contained to the Golden Gate Theatre where we can watch safely.

To Kill a Mockingbird runs through October 9th, 2022. Tickets available at www.broadwaysf.com

Photo credit: Julieta Cervantes