Review: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD at Golden Gate Theatre

Aaron Sorkin's To Kill a Mockingbird runs through October 9th.

Sep. 18, 2022  

Harper Lee's Pulitzer winning novel To Kill a Mockingbird is an American classic, perhaps the most widely read book on racial injustice in history and giving us a genuine hero in the highly moral lawyer Atticus Finch. Academy award winner Aaron Sorkin (The Social Network) and Director Bret Sher (Tony Award winner, South Pacific) have crafted a beautifully staged and wonderfully acted production filed with both the expected courtroom drama and moments of great warmth and humor.

Calpurnia and Scout

Three very talented young actors anchor the story of childhood innocence, wonder, and coming of age. As narrators, Justin Mark as Jem Finch, Melanie Moore as Scout Finch, and Steven Lee Johnson as their friend Dill Harris almost steal the show. Emmy Award-winning actor Richard Thomas stars as Atticus Finch, whose moral compass runs true as he defends accused rapist Tom Robinson (Yaegel T. Welch).

Review: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD at Golden Gate Theatre
Atticus Finch and Tom Robinson

Sher's staging is a joy to behold with intricately moving set designs by Miriam Buether and bright lighting by Jennifere Tipton. Sorkin is a gifted writer, and his script retains the undercurrents of deep rage both pro and anti-racist, as well as the humanity of characters like the Finch's housekeeper Calpurnia (the wondrous Jacqueline Williams), Richard Poe as Judge Taylor and Travis Johns as Boo Radley.

Review: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD at Golden Gate Theatre
Scout, Jem and Dill discover the dolls

Today's audiences, rife with daily images of horrible racist violence, may see Atticus Finch as morally correct, but socially ineffectual. Still, the overt racism exhibited by accusers Joey Collins as Bob Ewell, his daughter Mayella (Arianna Gayle Stucki) and the town 'Karen', Mary Badham (Oscar-nominated for the role of "Scout" in the feature film) as Mrs. Dubose.

We all want to think that we've moved on from 1934 Alabama where Lee set her masterpiece, but I don't so. This story is being acted out all over the US, but we can take solace that it's contained to the Golden Gate Theatre where we can watch safely.

To Kill a Mockingbird runs through October 9th, 2022. Tickets available at www.broadwaysf.com

Photo credit: Julieta Cervantes


Steve Murray is a writer for Cabaret Scenes magazine, contributor to ForAllEvents and now BroadwayWorld. He started writing rock reviews for his college newspaper in the 1970’s, produced a va... (read more about this author)


What did our critic think of GODDESS at Berkeley Repertory? The first thing the audience sees is Arnulfo Maldonado's incredible two- story Moorish influenced set representing Moto Moto, the hip Mombasa night spot for music and dance. A jazzy overture gets the audience hyped, then BAM - the World Premiere and much anticipated Goddess ensemble powers into its opening number. The audience nearly blew the roof off the Roda Theatre and the high energy and excitement level never wavered throughout the evening. Sensational it was - brilliant, athletic choreography by Darrell Grand Moultrie introducing us to the hip nightclub Moto Moto that will act as the main location of the show.
