Review: SHUCKED Pops at Broadwaysf's Curran Theatre

SHUCKED opened last night at BroadwaySF’s Curran Theatre and let me just say—the show popped! The story begins in the idyllic and insulated, corn-reliant town of Cob County, where a wedding is about to take place—until the corn suddenly begins to wither, threatening the town’s very existence. Cue the postponement, the handwringing, and a subsequent quest to save the corn. It’s the kind of show that would definitely “play well in Peoria,” but I’m happy to report it plays extremely well in San Francisco, too. If you need a night of pure entertainment—and who doesn’t these days?—treat yourself and go get SHUCKED in the city. Playing now through October 5, SHUCKED is a little piece of sweet and corny country heaven for us big city folk.

Robert Horn’s book is a hoot & a holler! Who knew that an embarrassing number of corny one-liners (anyone old enough to remember the variety show Hee Haw?) scattered across two acts could fuel such a fizzy night of theater magic and fun? The story is intentionally a tad predictable because the mission here is hilarity and heart, not complex and knotty plot gymnastics. The few twists that do pop up are pure delight and, sure, a touch contrived—and it just doesn’t matter. It’s refreshing to lean back and the show lead you down the yellow brick road (paved with kernels of corn) to the happy ending.

It helps that Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally—two of Nashville’s finest—supply the tunes. For their efforts they were nominated for a Tony and won the 2023 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Music. That’s not just hype; it’s hardware.

The duo’s poignant song “Walls,” lands as a pointed plea against small-mindedness and fear. Sung by Maizy (Danielle Wade soars) the song sets the stage for all that follows. She’s “lookin’ for a window not a wall.” Later, Lulu (the dynamic Miki Abraham) brings down the house with “Independently Owned,” a barn-burner that doubles as a love letter to self-reliance. Both numbers are bona fide showstoppers.

And this entire touring cast is having a blast—and it’s contagious. Danielle Wade’s Maizy is sweet but sure-voiced and determined; Jake Odmark (Beau) is superb; Miki Abraham’s Lulu is dynamite; Quinn VanAntwerp swaggers suavely as Gordy (the big-city “corn doctor”—as in podiatrist); Mike Nappi is perfect as Peanut, the simple sage with the lethal one-liners; and our narrators Maya Lagerstam (Storyteller 1) and Tyler Joseph Ellis (Storyteller 2) keep the kernels popping all night long. Local bonus: Ellis as a Bay Area native who earned his chops in the public school system. Score one for the Bay Area!

Shout-out to the whole ensemble, especially Erik Pinnick as Grandpa—who brings warmth and wisdom to cousins Maisy and Lulu. It’s a joy watching a company this loose, silly, and technically tight at the same time. They were flawless! And by the time the cousins made up and the corn came back—saving them all (especially Lulu’s whiskey dynasty), the Curran crowd was ready to rise. Honestly, the only way the night could have been any better is they’d handed out mini popcorn bags at the door.

SHUCKED hits that rare, sweet spot: warm, funny and a little bit bawdy, with butter-smooth vocals and just the right pinch of saltiness. It earned an instant, unanimous standing O on opening night. Go see it…and if you dare, sneak in some popcorn!

