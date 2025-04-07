Review: THE ROOMMATE at Center Rep

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



THE ROOMMATE is a melting pot of ideas that lands some laughs, touches on some deeper topics, but never quite finds its identity. Some solid performances and excellent staging help the show move along and make the most of a flawed script. THE ROOMMATE meanders through several possibilities of comedy and drama, yet never clearly arrives as any destination.

THE ROOMMATE follows the story of Sharon, a mid-western, middle aged, divorced empty-nester who seeks a roommate to combat her loneliness. Robyn arrives from the Bronx, ready to turn over a new leaf in her life. The classic set up of unlikely friendships yields some great jokes that are delivered well. The pair, though opposites, seem to enjoy their budding relationship, but trouble is just around the corner when Sharon learns more about Robyn’s adventurous past. How Sharon deals with the news and how Robyn deals with Sharon’s unexpected reaction are where things get muddled. While there are still some funny lines and some enjoyable bits. The show seems to have one foot in the absurdist camp and one in an authentic reality, so that neither feels completely right. While the absurd parts are mostly funny, a few cross over into head-scratching implausibility. And worse,the genuine moments are not grounded enough to land with the authenticity they deserve.

The premise of middle aged single women becoming roommates to combat loneliness could be fertile ground for exploring some truths that would resonate with many. Instead, playwright Jen Silverman gives us an acerbic look at their relationship that trades the wisdom of their age for cheap laughs. Despite the show not fully knowing what it wanted to be, the actors managed to be entertaining and thoughtful. Patty Gallagher shows that open-faced freshness is not confined to youth. She does a great job of showing the depths that often lie behind the facade of dependable, overlooked mothers. Luisa Sermol as Robyn has a wonderful edginess to her presence that makes her character’s past believable. She gives us glimpses of both her regrets and her hopes. The two play off each other beautifully, giving their friendship a genuine fondness. The other stand outs in this production are Lighting Designer Spense Matubang and Scenic Designer Nina Ball. Together they create a wonderful framework for the story. Ball’s design uses glimpses of rooms and hallways behind each door to give a sense of space of the whole house and beyond. Matubang’s work not only sets the tone, but puts the story in a timeline of days. Along with direction by Vanessa Stalling, the artistic team and cast do the heavy lifting to give this production life.

In a show about two women running from the labels society has given them, THE ROOMMATE never quite finds the right label for itself. THE ROOMMATE is running now through April 20th, produced by Center Rep, playing at the Margaret Lesher Theatre.

