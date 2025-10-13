Review: THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at SF Oasis

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



D’Arcy Drollinger, artistic director and owner of SF Oasis, plays her swan song appropriately as Frank-N-Furter, the mad transvestite scientist in the cult classic The Rocky Horror Show. Playing this role for the past 10 years has been a labor of love for Drollinger, who calls it a “a celebration of everything outrageous, rebellious, and fabulous that this show and this venue represent.” Since its inception back in 1973, Rocky Horror has become a cult classic, perhaps the first audience immersive experience and this production is playful and full of camp humor while respecting and honoring the important message and intent of the show.

D'Arcy Drollinger is Frank-N-Furter

Written as a spoof and tribute to the sci fi, horror and even Steve Reeves muscle B movies of the 1930s-60’s, the plot is a mashup of those genres with a silly plot not meant to make much sense. A newly engaged couple with a flat tire in a rainstorm seeks assistance at the mansion of a mad scientist keen on creating a muscle man lover. Its part Frankenstein story, bawdy sex romp and silly sci fi ray gun, beam me up Scotty. With a fun score including the hits “Time Warp”, "Sweet Transvestite", "Touch-a, Touch-a, Touch-a, Touch Me" and "Don't Dream It – Be It", outrageous over-the-top performances, and the aforementioned audience call back responses, Rocky Horror is pure fun.

D'Arcy chews up the stage with her performance and has assembled a fine supporting cast including Cheetah Biscotti (Columbia), Trixxie Carr (Magenta), Joe Greene (Riff Raff), Samuel del Rosario (Rocky), Julio Chaves (Brad), Lisa Frankenstein (Janet), RP Welsh (Narrator), and Austin Tip (Eddie/Dr. Scott). Leslie Waggoner’s choreography is a standout and Daniel Harvey’s costumes are replete with thigh high boots, fishnet stockings, and tight corsets.

Frank-N-Furter (D'Arcy Drollinger) comes onto Janet ( Lisa Frankenstein) and Brad (Julio Chaves).

Besides the campy humor, Rocky Horror has a deeper meaning to the LGBTQIA+ community. Written is the backdrop of the rock n roll glam era of the 70’s (Bowie, T-Rex, Slade), the show may have influenced the sexual liberation movements to come with its depictions of sexual fluidity. Drollinger’s Frank-N-Furter is looking for love, be it with the sexually naïve Brad and Janet, Eddie the ill-fated delivery boy or his newly created mucle boy Rocky. We both laugh at his histrionics and feel for him in his desire.

The Rocky Horror Show continues through November 1st. For tickets go to http://www.sfoasis.com/.

Photo Credit: Nicole Fraser-Herron

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a San Francisco / Bay Area News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...