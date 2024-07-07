Review: MRS. DOUBTFIRE at Orpheum Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



If you’re looking for a family-oriented musical comedy you can’t beat this enjoyable touring production of Mrs. Doubtfire. Created by the Tony Award nominated team behind Something Rotten! and starring the indefatigable Rob McClure as Daniel Hillard, an out of work voice-over actor who creates Euphegenia Doubtfire, a Scottish nanny, is a desperate attempt to be near his estranged children. Based on the 1993 film starring Robin Williams, it adds upon other crossdressing attempts like Tootsie (1982), La Cage Aux Folles (1978) and Some Like it Hot (1959).

Audiences love cross-dressing roles as long as they’re non-intimidating and played merely for laughs. You really can’t take Milton Berle, Gene Hackman, or Robin Wiliams seriously as women, so its safe comedy and here, Rob McClure, an excellent physical comic and mimic, excels. Directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, Mrs. Doubtfire has enough laughs and a sweet score to engage, and a sentimental story about parenting, divorce, and family to think about.

Rob McClure (Euphegenia Doubtfire) and the Company of Mrs. Doubtfire.

Rob McClure is a joy as Daniel, the child-like father who can’t seem to hold a job or satisfy his wife’s demands regarding their children’s care. He’s crushed by their divorce and loss of custody. To stay is their lives, he creates Mrs. Doubtfire and is hired as the kid’s nanny. McClure is joined by renowned actress and real-life wife, Maggie Lakis as Miranda Hillard. Aaron Kaburick and Nik Alexander are hilarious as Daniel’s over-the-top brother Frank and his lover Andre, the makeup artists who create the illusion.

Mrs. Doubtfire relies heavily on slapstick and the cross-dressing factor, but McClure skillfully makes the most of the snappy dialogue. There’s some decidedly adult dialogue like referencing his ex-wife’s new beau’s tight pants. Half the audience will be Googling “moose knuckle”! The show works because of its sincerity and McClure’s performance. His Doubtfire is never creepy, and you can believe he’s trying to be a better person and father. The Kirkpatrick’s score backs up the sentiment (“I Want to Be There).” Their score, while unmemorable, supports the show adequately. Mrs. Doubtfire is no Shakespeare, but it’s good old-fashioned fun.

Mrs. Doubtfire continues through July 28th. Tickets available at http://www.broadwaysf.com/ or by calling 888-746-1799 opt. 3.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

Comments