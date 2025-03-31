Symphony San Jose Unveils 2025 - 2026 Season Featuring Classical, Contemporary and More

The Symphony will present nine productions totaling 30 performances in San Jose’s majestic California Theatre.
Symphony San Jose has revealed its 2025/2026 season—one filled with an exciting mix of classical masterpieces, contemporary discoveries, light classics, film music, pops, ballet, and education concerts. The Symphony will present nine productions totaling 30 performances in San Jose’s majestic California Theatre.
“San Jose’s connection to symphonic music runs deep,” said Executive Artistic Director Robert Massey. “It can be traced back to the 1870s when musicians came together and formed the city’s first orchestra. Today, the talented orchestral musicians of Symphony San Jose are key to the city’s unique cultural identity, ensuing live, world-renowned music continues to flourish in the South Bay.”
Masterworks of the Classical Canon. Anchoring the season are symphonic classics including Berlioz’s Symphonie Fantastique, Schumann’s Symphony No. 4, Elgar’s Enigma Variations, Beethoven’s Symphony No. 6, Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 5, Schubert’s Rosamunde Overture, Dvorak’s Carnival Overture, and Carl Nielsen’s Helios Overture. New works include Anna Clyne’s Masquerade and Mason Bate’s concerto for orchestra and animated film, Philharmonia Fantastique. Conductors for the season include Nathan Aspinall, François López-Ferrer, Grant Llewelyn, Vinay Parameswaran, Lidiya Yankovskaya, Peter Jaffe, Elena Sharkova, and Stuart Chafetz. Soloists include Jon Nakamatsu performing Rachmaninoff’s Rhapsody on a Theme by Paganini, Geneva Lewis performing Sibelius’ Violin Concerto, and Katherine Siochi performing Ginastera’s Harp Concerto. Symphony San Jose Chorale will be featured in Handel’s Zadok the Priest and Vaughan Williams’ Dona Nobis Pacem, with Maria Valdes, soprano and John Brancy, baritone.
Symphonic Spectaculars. Back by popular demand are three concerts consisting of a mix of familiar favorites, light classics, pops, and film music. Symphonic Spooktacular “Bewitching Broadway” explores the darker side of the Great White Way with selections from Wicked, Little Shop of Horrors, Jekyll & Hyde, and Into the Woods. Holiday Spectacular celebrates “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” with the Symphony, Symphony San Jose Chorale, Cantabile Youth Singers, and New Ballet performing holiday classics, carols, audience sing-alongs, and the ever-popular 12 Days of Silicon Valley. Hollywood Spectacular “Out of this World” takes audiences on an interstellarmusical journey through the most iconic space movie music ever composed, including Star Wars, Star Trek, Men in Black, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, and E.T. – The Extra-Terrestrial.
The San Jose Nutcracker. Symphony San Jose and New Ballet join forces again for The San Jose Nutcracker, choreographed by New Ballet Founder and Director, Dalia Rawson. In addition to the eight full productions of Tchaikovsky’s immortal classic, there will be three performances of a special one-act My Very First Nutcracker, ideal for families with toddlers, preschoolers, and young children.
2025/2026 Season
All performances held at the California Theatre, 345 S First Street, San Jose, CA 95113.
Programs and Artists Subject to Change.
October 4 & 5, 2025
Nathan Aspinall, conductor
Jon Nakamatsu, piano
Anna Clyne Masquerade
Sergei Rachmaninoff Rhapsody on a Theme by Paganini
Hector Berlioz Symphonie Fantastique
October 25 & 26, 2025
Peter Jaffe, conductor
Program to Include:
Stephen Schwartz Wicked
Frank Wildhorn Jeckyll & Hyde
Kurt Weill The Threepenny Opera
Alan Menken Little Shop of Horrors
Stephen Sondheim Into the Woods / Sweeney Todd
December 6 & 7, 2025
Elena Sharkova, conductor
Symphony San Jose Chorale; Cantabile Youth Singers; New Ballet
Program to Include:
Leroy Anderson A Christmas Festival
Jerry Herman We Need A Little Christmas
Vince Guaraldi Christmas Time is Here
Clement Moore The Night Before Christmas
Traditional 12 Days of Silicon Valley
December 13 – 23, 2025
My Very First Nutcracker: Dec 14, 21, and 22
New Ballet
Dalia Rawson, choreographer
Thomas Shoebotham, conductor
Piotr Ilych Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker
January 24 & 25, 2026
François López-Ferrer, conductor
Geneva Lewis, violin
Franz Schubert Overture to Rosamunde
Jean Sibelius Violin Concerto
Robert Schumann Symphony No. 4
March 7 & 8, 2026
Grant Llewelyn, conductor
Maria Valdes, soprano
John Brancy, baritone
Symphony San Jose Chorale
Gorge Frideric Handel Zadok the Priest
Ralph Vaughan Williams Dona Nobis Pacem
Edward Elgar Enigma Variations
March 28 & 29, 2026
Stuart Chafetz, conductor
Program to Include:
Danny Elfman Men in Black
Michael Giacchino Star Trek Into Darkness
James Horner Apollo 13
Richard Strauss 2001: A Space Odyssey
John Williams Close Encounters of the Third Kind
John Williams Star Wars
Hans Zimmer Interstellar
May 9 & 10, 2026
Vinay Parameswaran, conductor
Antonín Dvorák Carnival Overture
Mason Bates Philharmonia Fantastique
Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 6 (Pastorale)
June 6 & 7, 2026
Lidiya Yankovskaya, conductor
Katherine Siochi, harp
Carl Nielsen Helios Overture
Alberto Ginastera Harp Concerto
Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 5
Videos