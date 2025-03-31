Symphony San Jose Unveils 2025 - 2026 Season Featuring Classical, Contemporary and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Symphony San Jose has revealed its 2025/2026 season—one filled with an exciting mix of classical masterpieces, contemporary discoveries, light classics, film music, pops, ballet, and education concerts. The Symphony will present nine productions totaling 30 performances in San Jose’s majestic California Theatre.



“San Jose’s connection to symphonic music runs deep,” said Executive Artistic Director Robert Massey. “It can be traced back to the 1870s when musicians came together and formed the city’s first orchestra. Today, the talented orchestral musicians of Symphony San Jose are key to the city’s unique cultural identity, ensuing live, world-renowned music continues to flourish in the South Bay.”

Masterworks of the Classical Canon. Anchoring the season are symphonic classics including Berlioz’s Symphonie Fantastique, Schumann’s Symphony No. 4, Elgar’s Enigma Variations, Beethoven’s Symphony No. 6, Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 5, Schubert’s Rosamunde Overture, Dvorak’s Carnival Overture, and Carl Nielsen’s Helios Overture. New works include Anna Clyne’s Masquerade and Mason Bate’s concerto for orchestra and animated film, Philharmonia Fantastique. Conductors for the season include Nathan Aspinall, François López-Ferrer, Grant Llewelyn, Vinay Parameswaran, Lidiya Yankovskaya, Peter Jaffe, Elena Sharkova, and Stuart Chafetz. Soloists include Jon Nakamatsu performing Rachmaninoff’s Rhapsody on a Theme by Paganini, Geneva Lewis performing Sibelius’ Violin Concerto, and Katherine Siochi performing Ginastera’s Harp Concerto. Symphony San Jose Chorale will be featured in Handel’s Zadok the Priest and Vaughan Williams’ Dona Nobis Pacem, with Maria Valdes, soprano and John Brancy, baritone.



Symphonic Spectaculars. Back by popular demand are three concerts consisting of a mix of familiar favorites, light classics, pops, and film music. Symphonic Spooktacular “Bewitching Broadway” explores the darker side of the Great White Way with selections from Wicked, Little Shop of Horrors, Jekyll & Hyde, and Into the Woods. Holiday Spectacular celebrates “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” with the Symphony, Symphony San Jose Chorale, Cantabile Youth Singers, and New Ballet performing holiday classics, carols, audience sing-alongs, and the ever-popular 12 Days of Silicon Valley. Hollywood Spectacular “Out of this World” takes audiences on an interstellarmusical journey through the most iconic space movie music ever composed, including Star Wars, Star Trek, Men in Black, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, and E.T. – The Extra-Terrestrial.



The San Jose Nutcracker. Symphony San Jose and New Ballet join forces again for The San Jose Nutcracker, choreographed by New Ballet Founder and Director, Dalia Rawson. In addition to the eight full productions of Tchaikovsky’s immortal classic, there will be three performances of a special one-act My Very First Nutcracker, ideal for families with toddlers, preschoolers, and young children.



2025/2026 Season

All performances held at the California Theatre, 345 S First Street, San Jose, CA 95113.

Programs and Artists Subject to Change.

MASQUERADE

October 4 & 5, 2025

Nathan Aspinall, conductor

Jon Nakamatsu, piano

Anna Clyne Masquerade

Sergei Rachmaninoff Rhapsody on a Theme by Paganini

Hector Berlioz Symphonie Fantastique



SYMPHONIC SPOOKTACULAR “Bewitching Broadway”

October 25 & 26, 2025

Peter Jaffe, conductor

Program to Include:

Stephen Schwartz Wicked

Frank Wildhorn Jeckyll & Hyde

Kurt Weill The Threepenny Opera

Alan Menken Little Shop of Horrors

Stephen Sondheim Into the Woods / Sweeney Todd



HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR “Christmas at the California”

December 6 & 7, 2025

Elena Sharkova, conductor

Symphony San Jose Chorale; Cantabile Youth Singers; New Ballet

Program to Include:

Leroy Anderson A Christmas Festival

Jerry Herman We Need A Little Christmas

Vince Guaraldi Christmas Time is Here

Clement Moore The Night Before Christmas

Traditional 12 Days of Silicon Valley



THE SAN JOSE NUTCRACKER

December 13 – 23, 2025

My Very First Nutcracker: Dec 14, 21, and 22

New Ballet

Dalia Rawson, choreographer

Thomas Shoebotham, conductor

Piotr Ilych Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker



HOPELESSLY ROMANTIC

January 24 & 25, 2026

François López-Ferrer, conductor

Geneva Lewis, violin

Franz Schubert Overture to Rosamunde

Jean Sibelius Violin Concerto

Robert Schumann Symphony No. 4



THE ENIGMATIC VOICE

March 7 & 8, 2026

Grant Llewelyn, conductor

Maria Valdes, soprano

John Brancy, baritone

Symphony San Jose Chorale

Gorge Frideric Handel Zadok the Priest

Ralph Vaughan Williams Dona Nobis Pacem

Edward Elgar Enigma Variations



HOLLYWOOD SPECTACULAR “Out of this World”

March 28 & 29, 2026

Stuart Chafetz, conductor

Program to Include:

Danny Elfman Men in Black

Michael Giacchino Star Trek Into Darkness

James Horner Apollo 13

Richard Strauss 2001: A Space Odyssey

John Williams Close Encounters of the Third Kind

John Williams Star Wars

Hans Zimmer Interstellar



BEETHOVEN’S PASTORALE

May 9 & 10, 2026

Vinay Parameswaran, conductor

Antonín Dvorák Carnival Overture

Mason Bates Philharmonia Fantastique

Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 6 (Pastorale)



SYMPHONIC WORLD CUP

June 6 & 7, 2026

Lidiya Yankovskaya, conductor

Katherine Siochi, harp

Carl Nielsen Helios Overture

Alberto Ginastera Harp Concerto

Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 5

