Review: SAN FRANCISCO GAY MEN'S CHORUS - BROADWAY, OUR WAY at Curran Theatre

With the escalating attacks on the LGBTQ+ and arts communities, now more at anytime I can think of is the perfect time for a concert by the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus, our crown jewel of choral music and activism. Purposefully choosing a selection of Broadway tunes aimed at addressing the alarming current situation, the nearly 300-person chorus under the direction of Artistic Director and Conductor Jacob Stensburg delivered perhaps one of their most important and stunning concerts to date. Create in 1978, the chorus has sung for the assassinations of Moscone and Milk, watched their membership decimated by the AIDS pandemic and toured throughout the hostile South to bridge communities and spread the joy of music and equality. As Stensburg so eloquently states, “the c concert is intended to address the moment we’re facing, recall moments we’ve faced before, and fuel us with joy to weather the storm ahead.”

The evening highlighted both reality and escapism, including both majestic music and political comedy, all sending a bold message of resistance to the dark forces swirling around us. The opening number, “Light,” from Next to Normal epitomized the evening’s intentions. The entire chorus rising to sing of hope that “there will be light,” a challenge to those wishing to shutdown art itself. “Corner of the Sky” (Pippin) from SFGMC friend Stephen Schwartz is the second wow number, with textures and waves of voice that can only be generated by a large chorus.

Artistic Director and Conductor Jacob Stensberg

SFGMC is well-known for their choral subsets, the Lollipop Guild and the Homophonics who charm with their theatrics and choreographies. They delivered a purely escapist “A Musical” from Something Rotten and a stunning cover of Dear Evan Hansen’s ode to hope and connection in “You Will Be Found” respectively. The first act closed with one of my favorite Broadway songs, “Sunday,” a tearjerker from Sunday in the Park with George. I love watching Jacob conduct – his face and arms a whirlwind of expression, joy, and strength. The chorus rising to a crescendo of ethereal angelic union. It would be one of many standing ovations.

The messages of hope, strength, community, and resistance continued with “Beautiful City” from Godspell, another Stephen Scwartz tune of hope and resilience. A tribute to the Fifth Section, SFGMC members lost to the pandemic, is movingly remembered in “My Brother Lived in San Francisco.” Even a comedy number like “Megasix” from Six becomes a trans/drag statement in the hands of the Homophonics. A mashup of “Over the Rainbow” and “Defying Gravity,” arranged by Saunder Choi, successfully merges the iconic song of longing and hope with the defiance of Elphaba’s resistance to evil.

In this show, the chorus raised the level of solos, choreography, and props to a higher standard. Nicholas Slater’s solo on “I Know Where I’ve Been” from Hairspray was an inspiration and summed up the evening brilliantly when the chorus in unison sings” There’s a struggle that we have yet to win.” Thunderous applause hammered home the overwhelming emotions expressed that night. “Keep Marching,” from Suffs puts the cherry on the top – both this historic group of brave men and the LGTBQ+ community have our marching orders.

