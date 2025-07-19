Review: LIBERACE & LIZA: A TRIBUTE 'PIER PRESSURE' at Feinstein's At The Nikko

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tribute shows give audiences an opportunity to experience an act they may never get to see, dredging up positive memories. There’s tribute bands galore from everyone from Pink Floyd (Brit Floyd) to a reggae Led Zeppelin (Dredd Zeppelin) to the Russian-based Leonid and Friends whose recreation if Chicago is astonishingly accomplished. Then there’s the multitude of drag performers who channel icons like Judy Garland, Cher, and Dolly Parton.

Liberace & Liza: Pier Pressure (A Tribute), which rolls back into Feinstein’s for a return engagement, is one of the finest acts of this genre, featuring two extraordinary performers combining their talents to bring Liberace and Liza Minelli to life. While the two knew each other, they never played together, David Saffert and Jillian Snow imagine a cabaret act that that takes camp to a new level while interjecting some serious musical skills that elevate the show beyond just comic mimicry.

Liberace (David Saffert)

Saffert has played piano professionally for over 25 years and is the current principal accompanist for the Portland Gay Men's Chorus. Snow has an enormous vocal range (A3-E5) and may be the finest Minelli impersonator. She also channeled Janis Joplin in the Off-Broadway production 27 Heaven. Together they’ve created a hilarious, highly entertaining evening full of smart showbiz talk, great camaraderie between the two, and plenty of local references.

Liza (Jillian Snow)

Saffert’s Liberace is sweet and genuine with that nasally talking voice, exaggerated hand movements, costume changes and a ton of schmaltz. He introduces his dear mother from the audience (a random audience member) and accompanies Liza excellently with her numbers. He gets two solos on “I Left My Heart in San Francisco” and a lovely boogie-woogie take on Bizet’s Habanera aria from Carmen.

Snow delivers some absolute knock-out Liza numbers: “Cabaret,” New York, New York, and her Pet Shop Boys version of “Losing My Mind,” all played with highly stylized Minelli mannerisms, like giggling during songs, starting her own applause, and exaggerating her breathy voice. Their duets are charming and hilarious intermingled with witty banter and ridiculous anecdotes. Lady Gaga’s “Shallow” is a show highlight, as is turning “Making Love Alone” into a masturbation exercise.

Liberace (David Saffert) and Liza (Jillian Snow)

There are some briiliant bits that Saffert and Snow have honed over the years of this collaboration including Liza telling story about her famous mom Judy Garland that is hilariously unintelligible (Liberace casually quipping that a transcript is required). Their improv skills are constantly put into play and the musicianship unmatched. GenXers and Millennials may not have the frame of reference to fully enjoy this show, but its prime material for those of us of a ‘certain age’ who will find this show totally enjoyable.

Liberace & Liza: Pier Pressure (A Tribute) continues July 25 and 26. Tickets available at www.feinsteinssf.com/events.

Photo credits: Steve Murray

