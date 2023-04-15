Presidio Dance Theatre to Present Benefit HONORING THE WOMEN OF IRAN in May

The Presidio Performing Arts Foundation has announced plans for its upcoming 25th Anniversary Spring Gala on Thursday, May 18, distinguished by Presidio Dance Theatre's performance Honoring the Women of Iran at the Herbst Theatre, followed by a benefit dinner in the Green Room at the Civic Center's iconic Veterans Building, 401 Van Ness Avenue.

The evening's performance and benefit dinner are in support of the Presidio Performing Arts Foundation's educational programs and the Center for Human Right in Iran.

Beginning at 5 p.m., the two-act performance will include a company retrospective combining signature dance pieces with video testimonials highlighting 25 years of justice through dance. The second act will feature the world premiere of a new social justice ballet work choreographed by Presidio Dance Theatre's Executive and Artistic Director, Iranian American artist, Sherene Melania.

Melania's new work will be streamed for UNESCO's World Dance Congress in Athens on July 5.

The creation of this new ballet is influenced by the ongoing Iranian government's volatile crackdown on the social freedoms of women and girls, generating an international outcry and slogan of resistance: Woman Life Freedom. The choreography is based in Melania's signature style of ethno-classical ballet style, with elements of contemporary dance and theatre. The music is a blend of contemporary and traditional Iranian pieces. The high voltage dance explores the Islamic Republic's egregious violence and oppression of women, reflecting the contrasts of life and death, hope and despair. It is the story of "shir zan," lion woman or lioness, and carried through generations since ancient times, a woman's unbreakable spirit that will continue to fight until light overcomes darkness.

Sherene Melania said, "Omar Khayyam once wrote, 'justice is the soul of the universe,' and what better way to feed the soul than through dance? As an Iranian American, the current civic struggle is deeply personal to me. In response, I am proud to create a dance piece that will amplify the voices of the women of Iran, supporting their fight for freedom. While it is impossible to capture the gravity of the horrific reality, we will explore themes of: oppression, pain and loss, mixed with hope, highlighting tremendous strength, resilience, and beauty of all Iranian women."

"Additionally, I am very honored to welcome Lily Samii as our spring season artistic advisor," continued Sherene Melania. "She has been a fantastic mentor and great inspiration. She is a remarkable artist and has been instrumental in the creation of this production. Her amazing artistic eye has been invaluable in overseeing costume and scenic design. I'm deeply grateful for all of her expertise and support!"

Hadi Ghaemi, Executive Director of the Center for Human Right in Iran commented, "Now more than ever, as Iranian women continue to find creative and daring ways to demand basic and fundamental human rights, including the right to freedom of expression through the art of dance, it is crucial for all of us to continue supporting them by amplifying their voices and stories, and showing our solidarity in every way we can. I wish to thank the Presidio Performing Arts Foundation for their support."

Following the performance, guests will adjourn to the historic Green Room at 7 p.m. where they will be treated to a cocktail reception and sumptuous dinner of traditional Iranian food under the culinary direction of the acclaimed Orchid Persian Catering organization.

The benefit event co-chairs are Farah Makras and Sonya Molodetskaya. The illustrious Honorary Spring Gala Committee includes: Honorable Art Agnos & Sherry Agnos, London N. Breed, The Honorable Willie L. Brown, Jr., Chuck & Paula Collins, Narsai & Venus David, Congresswoman Anna G. Eshoo, Shauna Marshall & Bob Hirsch, Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis & Markos Kounalakis, Jim & Becky Morgan, Michela Alioto-Pier & Tom Pier, Lily Samii, David H. Spencer, Roselyne C. Swig, and Diane B. Wilsey.

The Gala Committee includes Dena Aslanian-Williams, Jaleh Etemad, Maryam Ghassemzadeh, Lisa Mirza Grotts, and Fariba Zolnasr.

Venerated couture designer Lily Samii, the company's Spring Season Artistic Advisor, shared: "Sherene is a beautiful, compassionate and brilliant young woman with a heart of gold. Presidio Dance Theatre's mission of uniting and uplifting people is just what our world needs. I'm pleased to collaborate on this new piece, honoring the women of Iran. As an Iranian, I wish for them the same freedom that I have been blessed with."

Shauna Marshall, Board Chair remarked, "ï»¿Sherene Melania takes Presidio Dance Theatre to new heights with a gala dedicated to the women of Iran. Artistic Director Melania once again shows us the power of art through dance, to bridge cultures, and in this instance, to shine a light on the struggles of Iranian women as they demand freedom. Presidio Dance Theatre remains a unique treasure right here in San Francisco."

The evening's auctioneer will be Mark Sullivan, Vice President, Market General Manager of Northern California's Neiman Marcus Group, who will tempt the black-tie optional crowd to lighten their wallets with the purchase of a few select luxury items.

Complementing the evening will be the display of a new 35" x 35" mixed media work of art by critically acclaimed and award-winning Iranian artist, Jaleh Etemad. Entitled, "Tears of Iran," the work is in response to the current struggle in Iran for women's rights and social justice. Ms. Etemad stated, "In this painting red symbolizes violence, pain and danger, and the broken glass are tears of a nation."

Presidio Performing Arts Foundation acknowledges the generous support of funders and partners, including: San Francisco Arts Commission, San Francisco Grants for the Arts, Kimball Foundation, Fieldwood Farm Foundation, Mrs. Roselyne C. Swig, and David H. Spencer.

Spring Season Gala tickets, which include the performance and benefit dinner, begin at $500 per person and may be purchased online at: https://ppaf25.eventbrite.com. Performance-only tickets are $40, $60 and $175 and may be purchased online at Click Here

For information about Presidio Dance Theatre, visit presidiodance.org.

Sherene Melania, Executive & Artistic Director of Presidio Dance Theatre, is known for seamlessly blending classical tradition with innovative forms of artistic creation. She is an acclaimed performing artist, director, choreographer and producer, specializing in classical ballet, dance theatre, multi-disciplinary productions, arts education, and cultural diplomacy through dance. She has led the company on numerous successful tours to Europe with performances in Ireland, Hungary, Belgium, Turkey, Russia, Greece, France, and in 2022 to Rome and San Francisco's official Sister City, Assisi.

Sherene Melania served as a San Francisco Arts Commissioner for 12 years, representing the fields of dance and arts education. In 2019, she was appointed by UNESCO's International Dance Council (CID), as the founding President of the UNESCO CID West Chapter, representing the western region of the United States.

From Harvard University, Sherene Melania holds a Master of Arts in Education; a Certificate of Ballet Direction Specialty and Choreography from the Saint Petersburg State Conservatory in Russia; and a Bachelor of Arts summa cum laude from the University of San Francisco in Performing Arts and Social Justice, where she received the Dean's Medal for Excellence in the Arts.

Sherene Melania has performed and choreographed for dance companies nationally and internationally. She has been commissioned to present pieces for the United Nations, the European Parliament, the International Red Cross, and PBS. Her work has been recognized by the press nationally in Dance Magazine and Dance Teacher, and has been internationally broadcast. As an Iranian American, she is widely regarded for her work in cultural preservation and dance ethnology.

Known as the prima ballerina of the Assyrian nation, Sherene Melania has served as a Principal Artist & Choreographer with Les Ballets Persans, UNESCO's JournÃ©e Internationale de Norouz, Aga Khan Foundation, and the Assyrian Aid Society. A visionary leader in the world of arts and culture, she is recognized by the U.S. State Department for "Distinguished Service in Cultural Diplomacy through Dance" and by the European Parliament "as an exemplary artist, merging art and social justice." Sherene Melania is fluent in French, Russian and English.