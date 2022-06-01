PianoSonoma Announces 2022 Vino & Vibrato Concert Series

PianoSonoma has announced the 2022 season of Vino & Vibrato, a 4-part concert series held at the Green Music Center at Sonoma State University in Rohnert Park, California with concerts on July 19, 21, 26, and 28.

This year's series includes performances by Bay Area favorite Peter Dugan (piano) and wife, mezzo-soprano Kara Dugan, cellists Michael Dahlberg and Anita Graef, pianists Eoin Clark and Aleksandra Kasman, trumpeter Riley Mulherkar, violinist Doori Na, composer Shelbie Rassler, and the Shinns, performing music from Schumann to Gershwin, exciting contemporary works by Jessie Montgomery and Florence Price, and two world premieres by Shelbie Rassler: Hiraeth and One Rainy Afternoon.

After a two-year absence, pianoSonoma is thrilled to announce the return of Artist Exchanges and Wine Tastings for the 2022 season. Artist Exchanges give audience members a chance to gain insight into the lives and minds of pianoSonoma Artists in Residence and to give each of their performances more personal context. This year's Artist Exchanges will be led by award-winning composer, conductor, and multi-instrumentalist Shelbie Rassler (July 21) and trumpet player Riley Mulherkar (July 26), a 2020 recipient of Lincoln Center's Emerging Artist Award. Wine Tastings feature the region's top wines and proceed all four concerts.

All concerts are held at Schroeder Hall at GMC and start at 6pm PT following 5:30pm Wine Tastings. Artist Exchanges take place at 4:30pm on July 21 and 26. Artist Exchanges and Wine Tastings are included in the cost of tickets. Tickets are on sale now at gmc.sonoma.edu.

About pianoSonoma

pianoSonoma is a non-profit arts organization dedicated to providing a unique forum for emerging Artists in Residence to interact with serious adult musicians through concerts, chamber music rehearsals, classes and community engagements. By helping to educate festival participants in the arts of musicianship and performance, Artists in Residence (current conservatory music majors or recent graduates) develop leadership and communication skills, while gaining valuable teaching experience. Through this intersection of musicians and their collaborations in community concerts, pianoSonoma creates new audience awareness and appreciation of classical music.

pianoSonoma is kept uniquely small in order to create the most supportive and collegial atmosphere possible. Each week-long session offers private lessons taught by faculty members, guided rehearsals with Artists in Residence, daily masterclasses, and public performances.

Established in 2011, pianoSonoma co-founders and Artistic Directors Jessica and Michael Shinn met as students at The Juilliard School in New York City, and after spending time in the beautiful wine regions of California, the two Yamaha Artists were inspired to create a summer music festival in Sonoma County. The combination of wine and music is a natural fit, and the location is a beautiful one for musical stimulation.

About Michael Shinn & Jessica Chow Shinn

Co-Founders and Artistic Directors

Pianists Jessica and Michael Shinn perform regularly throughout the United States. Passionate advocates of new music, The Shinns have given world premieres by composers such as Adam Schoenberg and Thomas Cabaniss. They commissioned the latter to write a major two-piano concerto, Double Rainbow, which saw its premiere in 2017 with the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra. The work was performed again in 2018 with the San Luis Obispo Symphony and is the centerpiece of the 2022 release Double Rainbow, an album featuring the music Cabaniss has written for the duo. As Yamaha Artists, the Shinns have been invited to speak about the role of the arts in society and to perform at the Pebble Beach Authors and Ideas Festival.

Michael Shinn joined Boston Conservatory at Berklee in 2017 as dean of music. In this capacity, he oversees Music Division faculty, students, and curriculum development. Michael's diverse career in music reflects his deep passion for performance, education, entrepreneurship, and innovation in the arts. Learn more about Michael here.

Jessica Chow Shinn is associate professor of piano and is head of collaborative piano at Boston Conservatory at Berklee. She was a faculty member at The Juilliard School in the College and Evening Divisions from 2012-2017. Learn more about Jessica here.