Photos: First Look at SHE LOVES ME at 42nd Street Moon

By: Jun. 10, 2023

San Francisco’s 42nd Street Moon (Daniel Thomas, Executive Artistic Director)has released production photos for the 3-Time Tony Award®-winning musical SHE LOVES ME, which features music by Jerry Bock, lyrics by Sheldon Harnick, and a book by Joe Masteroff. SHE LOVES ME is based on a play by Miklos Laszlo.

42nd Street Moon’s production of SHE LOVES ME is directed by Peet Cocke, with music direction by Daniel Thomas and choreography by Leslie Waggoner. SHE LOVES ME runs through June 25, 2023 and will perform at San Francisco’s Gateway Theatre (215 Jackson St, San Francisco, CA 94111). The press opening will take place on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. Tickets range from $35 - $80 and can be purchased through the Box Office at (415) 255-8207 or online at Click Here.

“It would be hard to find a more perfectly romantic musical than SHE LOVES ME,” said Executive Artistic Director Daniel Thomas. “The story itself is timeless - in addition to SHE LOVES ME, the plot is the inspiration for two of the most-loved romantic comedy films: 1940’s THE SHOP AROUND THE CORNER and 1998’s YOU’VE GOT MAIL. It’s an evening of joy, laughter, and love, filled with incredible songs and great fun.”

From the songwriting team who brought you FIDDLER ON THE ROOF and FIORELLO! comes an “evening of sheer enchantment” (New York Times). Set in a 1930s perfumery, shop clerks Amalia and Georg are constantly at odds; but when they both unwittingly respond to the other’s “lonely hearts advertisement”, they set out to discover the identity of their secret admirer. Featuring such delightful songs as “Vanilla Ice Cream,” “Will He Like Me,” and the show-stopping “She Loves Me,” this celebrated musical promises an evening of irrepressible charm, and some of the most sensational music to have ever graced a Broadway stage.

The cast of SHE LOVES ME will feature Sophia Alawi* (Ilona), Milo Boland (Ensemble), Bekah Lyn Broas (Ensemble), Ben Chau-Ciu (Ensemble), Will Giammona (Kodaly), Daniel Gilmer (Busboy/Ensemble), Riley McFarland* (Georg), Nick Nakashima* (Sipos), Roeen Nooran (Arpad), Jourdán Olivier-Verdé* (Headwaiter), Deborah Rosengaus (Ensemble), Monica Slater (Ensemble), Marah Sotelo (Amalia), and Lee Strawn* (Mr. Maraczek).

In addition to Peet Cocke, Daniel Thomas, and Leslie Waggoner, the creative team and production staff of SHE LOVES ME includes Tanya Telson* (Stage Manager), Emma Gifford* (Assistant Stage Manager), Brittany Mellerson (Lighting Designer), Adriana Gutierrez (Costume Designer), Kuo-Hao Lo (Scenic Designer), and Stewart Lyle (Technical Director).

*Member of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers.

SHE LOVES ME runs 2 hours and 30 minutes, including intermission.  

Tickets to SHE LOVES ME run from $35.00 - $80.00 and may be purchased online at Click Here or by calling the Box Office at (415) 255-8207 (Tues. – Fri., 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.).

42nd Street Moon tells universal stories through the production of contemporary and classic musical theatre. Moon celebrates humanity’s common heart and champions characters who sing their truth. By honoring the best of the past and providing an outlet for the voices of the present, Moon commits to a better future through our programming, education and community outreach.

Photo Credit: Ben Krantz Studio

Lee Strawn and Riley McFarland

Riley McFarland and Marah Sotelo 

Will Giammona

Riley McFarland

Marah Sotelo

Ted Zoldan

Deborah Rosengaus, Ben Chau-Chiu, Meredith Fox, Daniel Gilmer, Milo Boland, and Monica Rose Slater

Will Giammona and Bekah Lynn Broas

Marah Sotelo

Riley McFarland and Nick Nakashima

Bekah Lynn Broas and Marah Sotelo

Roeen Nooran

Lee Strawn

The Company




