Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at 42nd Street Moon's ANYTHING GOES

The production runs through March 12, 2023.

Feb. 25, 2023  

San Francisco's 42nd Street Moon (Daniel Thomas, Executive Artistic Director and Daren A.C. Carollo, Producing Artistic Director) has released production photos for Cole Porter's ANYTHING GOES, which launches the Company's 2023 Mainstage Season. This perennial favorite, first produced on Broadway in 1934, has twice won the Tony Award for "Best Revival of a Musical" (1987 and 2011). ANYTHING GOES features music and lyrics by Cole Porter, an original book by Guy Bolton, P.G. Wodehouse, Howard Lindsay & Russel Crouse, and a new book by Timothy Crouse & John Weidman.

Check out the photos below!

42nd Street Moon's production of ANYTHING GOES will be directed by Nick Ishimaru, with Robyn Tribuzi serving as Associate Director/Choreographer and Dave Dobrusky as Music Director. ANYTHING GOES runs from February 23 - March 12, 2023 and will perform at San Francisco's Gateway Theatre (215 Jackson St, San Francisco, CA 94111). The press opening will take place on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. Tickets range from $35 - $80 and can be purchased through the Box Office at (415) 255-8207 or online at 42ndstmoon.org/anything-goes.

"ANYTHING GOES is one of the greatest romantic farce musicals, with star-crossed lovers, mistaken identities, lots of tap-dancing, and one of the greatest collection of Cole Porter songs found in any one show," said Executive Artistic Director Daniel Thomas. "We're fortunate to have a group of artists who can tell this story with today's sensibilities while keeping the fast-paced 1930s comedy style. ANYTHING GOES is lightness, laughter, and love, and a fantastic way to kick off 2023."

Spectacular dance and soaring music burst onto the stage in Cole Porter's award-winning musical. Farcical hijinks abound in this theatrical romp across the Atlantic, in which a young ocean-liner stowaway, Billy Crocker, sets out to win the affections of Hope Harcourt, with plenty of elaborate disguises, tap-dancing sailors, and good old-fashioned blackmail along the way. A hilarious, heart-warming romantic comedy, featuring such classics as "I Get a Kick Out of You", "You're the Top", and "It's De-Lovely", this musical "exists to put a daffy grin on your face" (The Washington Post) offering an evening of "sheer escape" into a world of side-splitting laughter, toe-tapping music, and plenty of heart.

The cast of ANYTHING GOES will feature Ashley Cowl* as "Reno Sweeney," Matt Skinner as "Billy Crocker," Heather Orth as "Moonface Martin," Jas Cook as "Hope Harcourt," Nick Nakashima* as "Lord Evelyn Oakleigh," Gary Stanford, Jr. as "Elisha Whitney," Juanita Harris as "Mrs. Harcourt," Kyle Arrouzet as "Ensemble," Paige Collazo as "Gangster/Ensemble," Tony Conaty* as "Dance Captain/Ensemble," Roy Eikleberry as "Gangster/Ensemble," Paul Hovannes as "Captain/Ensemble," Catrina Manahan* as "Angel/Ensemble," Renee DeWeese Moran as "Angel/Ensemble," Dustin Riggs as "Ensemble," Jill Smith as "Erma," Katherine Stein* as "Ensemble," and Chloe Wintersteen as "Ensemble."

In addition to Nick Ishimaru, Robyn Tribuzi and Dave Dobrusky, the creative team and production staff of ANYTHING GOES will include Kuo-Hao Lo (Scenic Designer), Lisa Danz (Costume Designer), Sean Keehan (Lighting Designer), Jacqualynn Metcalf (Lead Electrician), Nicole Helfer* (Stage Manager), and Jakob Bernardino* (Assistant Stage Manager).

*Member of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers.

ANYTHING GOES runs about two hours and twenty minutes, including one intermission.

Tickets to ANYTHING GOES run from $35.00 - $80.00 and may be purchased online at 42ndstmoon.org/anything-goes or by calling the Box Office at (415) 255-8207 (Tues. - Fri., 11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.).

42nd Street Moon tells universal stories through the production of contemporary and classic musical theatre. Moon celebrates humanity's common heart and champion characters who sing their truth. By honoring the best of the past and providing an outlet for the voices of the present, Moon commits to a better future through our programming, education and community outreach.

For more information, visit: www.42ndstmoon.org.

Photo Credit: Daniel Thomas, 42nd Street Moon

Photos: First Look at 42nd Street Moon's ANYTHING GOES
Ashley Cowl

Photos: First Look at 42nd Street Moon's ANYTHING GOES
Heather Orth, Jillian A. Smith, Paul Hovannes

Photos: First Look at 42nd Street Moon's ANYTHING GOES
Ashley Cowl and Company

Photos: First Look at 42nd Street Moon's ANYTHING GOES
Matt Skinner and Jas Cook

Photos: First Look at 42nd Street Moon's ANYTHING GOES
Nick Nakashima, Juanita Harris, Ashley Cowl




Plethos Productions Kicks Off Season 6 Photo
Plethos Productions Kicks Off Season 6
This January, nonprofit community theatre Plethos Productions announced its 6th performance season! This year performing arts lovers can expect more opportunities than ever all in our hyperlocal Castro Valley area. 
Award-Winning a Cappella Groups From Nationwide to Perform at Lesher Center for the Arts i Photo
Award-Winning a Cappella Groups From Nationwide to Perform at Lesher Center for the Arts in March
College Notes will return to the Lesher Center for the Arts for its fifth year of breathtaking a cappella performances, featuring talented groups from top universities from across the country.
Interview: Hershey Felder of GEORGE GERSHWIN ALONE at Mountain View Center For The Perform Photo
Interview: Hershey Felder of GEORGE GERSHWIN ALONE at Mountain View Center For The Performing Arts Reprises the Role that First Brought Him International Acclaim
BroadwayWorld chats with virtuoso pianist/actor/playwright Hershey Felder about returning to the Bay Area in 'George Gershwin Alone,' the show that initially brought him international acclaim. It will run in a strictly limited engagement at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts March 2nd to March 5th
World Premiere of Kareem Fahmys A DISTINCT SOCIETY to Open at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley Photo
World Premiere of Kareem Fahmy's A DISTINCT SOCIETY to Open at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley in April
TheatreWorks Silicon Valley will present the World Premiere of A Distinct Society, presented in association with Pioneer Theatre Company.

More Hot Stories For You


Plethos Productions Kicks Off Season 6Plethos Productions Kicks Off Season 6
February 25, 2023

This January, nonprofit community theatre Plethos Productions announced its 6th performance season! This year performing arts lovers can expect more opportunities than ever all in our hyperlocal Castro Valley area. 
Award-Winning a Cappella Groups From Nationwide to Perform at Lesher Center for the Arts in MarchAward-Winning a Cappella Groups From Nationwide to Perform at Lesher Center for the Arts in March
February 24, 2023

College Notes will return to the Lesher Center for the Arts for its fifth year of breathtaking a cappella performances, featuring talented groups from top universities from across the country.
World Premiere of Kareem Fahmy's A DISTINCT SOCIETY to Open at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley in AprilWorld Premiere of Kareem Fahmy's A DISTINCT SOCIETY to Open at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley in April
February 24, 2023

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley will present the World Premiere of A Distinct Society, presented in association with Pioneer Theatre Company.
San Francisco Opera Presents 2023 Summer Season at The War Memorial Opera HouseSan Francisco Opera Presents 2023 Summer Season at The War Memorial Opera House
February 24, 2023

San Francisco Opera's Centennial Season continues at the War Memorial Opera House from June 3–July 1, beginning with Caroline H. Hume Music Director Eun Sun Kim conducting a new co-production of Giacomo Puccini's Madame Butterfly by director Amon Miyamoto.
Symphony San Jose Presents NAKAMATSU PLAYS GREIG in MarchSymphony San Jose Presents NAKAMATSU PLAYS GREIG in March
February 24, 2023

San Jose's own Cliburn gold medal winner Jon Nakamatsu reprises the first work he ever played with Symphony San Jose: Grieg's Piano Concerto. The program ends with Florence Price's pioneering Symphony No. 1, skillfully incorporating spirituals, folksong and syncopated African American dance rhythms into a classical structure.
share