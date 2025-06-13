Photos: Cinnabar Theater Concludes 52nd Season with BRIGHT STAR at Sonoma State

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cinnabar Theater is set to close its 52nd season, On the Road, with a vibrant new production of Bright Star, the acclaimed Broadway musical by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell. The show will run from June 13 through 29, 2025 at the Warren Theater, located on the campus of Sonoma State University in Rohnert Park. Check out photos from the show.

Inspired by a true story and featuring a Tony-nominated score, Bright Star is a sweeping tale of love and redemption set in the American South across two timelines—the 1920s and 1940s. Known for its stirring bluegrass-infused melodies and richly emotional narrative, the musical explores themes of fate, family, and second chances. Cinnabar’s production promises to bring this heartfelt story to life with dynamic performances and evocative staging.

The production is directed by Nathan Cummings, with music direction by Brett Strader and assistant direction by Michelle Pagano. The creative team also includes Elise Clark as stage manager, John Sheridan as assistant stage manager, April George on lighting design, Aissa Simbulan handling set and props design, and Donnie Frank overseeing costumes, hair, and makeup.

Leading the cast is Zanna Wyant as Alice Murphy and Nathanael Fleming as Jimmy Ray Dobbs, joined by David A. Bradbury as Billy Cane and Megan Bartlett as Margo Crawford. Garet Waterhouse appears as Mayor Josiah Dobbs, with Sean O’Brien as Daddy Cane and John Griffin as Daddy Murphy. The roles of Mama Murphy and Lucy Grant are performed by Tika Moon and Laura Odette Sandoval, respectively, while Noah Evans plays Darryl Ames.

Rounding out the ensemble are Katie Veale, Jake Druzgala, Natalie Burton, Angie Faith Palce, Dwayne Stincelli, Ron Lam, Nicole Love, Jennifer Doll, and Addie Lowe. The cast brings together a diverse mix of talents to portray the musical’s deeply human characters and lively ensemble moments. Nicole Love, Jennifer Doll, and Addie Lowe also serve as lead dancers, with Love doubling as dance captain.

Bright Star will be performed across three weekends, with evening shows on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 PM and Sunday matinees at 2:00 PM. Performance dates are June 13, 14, 15, 20, 21, 22, 27, 28, and 29. All performances will take place at the Warren Theater, located in Ives Hall at 1801 East Cotati Avenue, Rohnert Park, CA. Tickets for all performances are available at www.cinnabartheater.org or by calling (707) 763-8920.

Photo Credit: Victoria Von Thal

Zanna Wyant and company

Zanna Wyant and company

Laura Odette Sandoval and Noah Evans

Megan Bartlett, David A. Bradbury, and Sean O''Brien

Jennifer Doll, Sean O''Brien, David A. Bradbury, Katie Veale, Ron Lam, and Addie Lowe

Zanna Wyant and Nathanael Fleming

Megan Bartlett

Zanna Wyant and Nathanael Fleming

Zanna Wyant and Nathanael Fleming

Zanna Wyant and Tika Moon

Laura Odette Sandoval Noah Evans, and Zanna Wyant

David A. Bradbury and John Griffin

Laura Odette Sandoval and Noah Evans

Megan Bartlett and David A. Bradbury

Dwayne Stincelli, Garet Waterhouse and Nathanael Fleming

Ensemble of Bright Star, Jennifer Doll, Ron Lam, Angie Faith Palce, Katie Veale, and Nicole Love

Cast of Bright Star

