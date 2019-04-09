Photo Flash: First Look at Luis Valdez's ADIÓS MAMÁ CARLOTA At San Jose Stage Company

San Jose Stage Company (Randall King, Artistic Director and Cathleen King, Executive Director) has announced the complete cast and creative team for The Stage's next production, the World Premiere of Luis Valdez's ADIÓS MAMÁ CARLOTA. Presented in partnership with El Teatro Campesino and directed by Kinan Valdez, ADIÓS MAMÁ CARLOTA will run from April 3 - 28 2019 at San Jose Stage Company (490 South 1st Street, San Jose, CA, 95113). The press opening will take place on Saturday, April 6 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets range from $32 - $72 and can be purchased through the Box Office at (408) 283-7142 or online at www.thestage.org.

Commissioned through support from The Wallace Alexander Gerbode Foundation and the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation Theatre Commissioning Award, ADIÓS MAMÁ CARLOTA is based on actual historical events pivotal to the French occupation of Mexico from 1862 to 1867 (during the Civil War in the United States). The story centers on the ironic, tragic fate of Maximilian, Archduke of Austria, and his consort, Marie Charlotte (Carlota), Princess of Belgium, as they disingenuously ascend the dubious throne as Emperor and Empress of Mexico, shielded by the imperial subterfuge of Louis Napoleon III.

The cast of ADIÓS MAMÁ CARLOTA will feature Allison F. Rich* as "Carlota," Will Springhorn Jr. as "Maximilian/Lincoln," Martin Rojas Dietrich* as "Napoleon III/Archbishop/Don Felipe/Miramon" Edward Hightower* as "Bazaine/Riedel," Estrella Ezparza-Johnson as "Eugenie/Manuela," Jessica Osegueda as "Conchita/Pepita/Margarita," Sean Okuniewicz as "Van der Smissen/Franz Josef" and Noé Yaocoatl as "Sedano/Benito Juarez/Mejia."

In addition to Messrs. Valdez and Valdez, the creative team includes Jack D. Myles* (Production Stage Manager), Michael Palumbo (Scenic Designer/Lighting Designer), Madeline Berger (Costume Designer), Garland Thompson Jr. (Projections Designer), Dante Carballo (Projections Consultant), Steve Schoenbeck (Sound Designer), Caitlin Elizabeth and Yvonne Vo (Props Leads), Keith Pinto* (Choreographer) and Robert Pickering (Master Carpenter).

Photo Credit: DAVE LEPORI





Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You