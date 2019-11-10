Photo Flash: First Look at INTO THE WOODS at Broadway By the Bay

Broadway by the Bay continues their 2019 season with INTO THE WOODS - the thrilling masterpiece about wishes, what can happen when they come true, and what happens after they come true. This all-new production is on stage November 8 to 24 and features the countless unforgettable songs from the Tony Award-winning score including "Agony," "It Takes Two," "No One Is Alone," "Children Will Listen," and many more. With a book by multiple Tony Award-winner James Lapine (Falsettos, Passion, Sunday in the Park with George) and music and lyrics by multiple Tony Award-winner and musical theatre titan Stephen Sondheim (Company, A Little Night Music, Sweeney Todd, to name a few), this is one adventure you won't want to miss!

Broadway by the Bay concludes its spectacular 2019 season with INTO THE WOODS, the thrillingly clever modern fairy tale with boundless imagination. The musical intertwines timeless fairy tale characters, including Cinderella, Rapunzel, Little Red Ridinghood, Jack (of Beanstalk fame), and others. Each character has a dream, and journeys into the woods to fulfill that dream. This extraordinary musical reveals the power of wishes and what really happens after those wishes come true. Join us on the journey!

INTO THE WOODS runs for nine performances only beginning November 8, 2019. Tickets (ranging from $44-$66) are available by calling (650) 579-5565, online at www.broadwaybythebay.org, or at the Box Office located at 2219 Broadway Street in downtown Redwood City. On performance days, the Box Office is open 60 minutes prior to the start of each show and remains open for 30 minutes following the start of the performance. Group rates are available for 10 or more.

Broadway by the Bay's production stars Jen Brooks as the Witch, Samuel Faustine as the Baker, Juliana Lustenader as the Baker's Wife, and David Hundsness as the Narrator/Mysterious Man. The production also stars Jennifer Mitchell as Cinderella, Kamren Mahaney as Jack, Jenni Chapman as Little Red Ridinghood, Chloë Angst as Rapunzel, John Melis as Cinderella's Prince/Wolf, and Michael Stahl as Rapunzel's Prince. The cast also features David Blackburn as Cinderella's Stepmother, Brigitte Losey as Florinda, Sofia

Costantini as Lucinda, Melissa Costa as Jack's Mother, Jennifer Martinelli as Cinderella's Mother/Granny/Giant, and Jay Thulien as the Steward.

Broadway by the Bay's creative team for Into the Woods is headed by TBA Award-nominated director Jasen Jeffrey (who previously helmed BBBay's TBA Award-winning production of In the Heights, in addition to our recent productions of Aida, Next to Normal, The Producers, Miss Saigon, and Les Misérables) and music director Sean Kana (TBA Award-winner for BBBay's production of In the Heights). The team also includes scenic designer Kelly Tighe, lighting designer Joe D'Emilio, costume designer Katelyn Bailey, sound designer Jon Hayward, properties designer Bridget Wylie, hair and make up designer Alexis Lazear, and stage manager Alicia Jeffrey.





