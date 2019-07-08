Photo Flash: Bay Area Musicals Welcomes The 60's With HAIRSPRAY!

Bay Area Musicals (Matthew McCoy, Founder & Artistic Director, and AeJay Mitchell, Managing Director) is thrilled to announce the full cast and creative team for the final production of the Company's 2018-2019 season, the international smash hit HAIRSPRAY (Winner of 8 Tony Awards including "Best Musical"). Based on the 1988 John Waters film, HAIRSPRAY features music by Mark Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman & Mark Shaiman and a book by Mark O'Donnell & Thomas Meehan.

Bay Area Musicals' production of HAIRSPRAY runs from July 6 - August 11, 2019 and will perform at San Francisco's Victoria Theatre (2961 16th St, San Francisco, CA 94103). The press opening will take place on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 8:00 p.m. Regular tickets range from $35 - $65 and can be purchase online at www.bamsf.org/hairspray. Opening Night Fundraiser Tickets (available only for the Saturday, July 6 performance at 8:00 p.m.) range from $50 - $100 and includes dessert and a champagne toast with the cast (and can also be purchased online at www.bamsf.org/hairspray).

Bay Area Musicals' production of HAIRSPRAY will be directed and choreographed by Matthew McCoy, with music direction by Jon Gallo. Leslie Waggoner will serve as Assistant Choreographer.

The 1950s are out, and change is in the air! HAIRSPRAY, winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, is a family-friendly musical, piled bouffant-high with laughter, romance and deliriously tuneful songs. The perfect closer to Bay Area Musicals' fourth season!



It's 1962 in Baltimore, and the lovable plus-size teen, Tracy Turnblad, has only one desire - to dance on the popular "Corny Collins Show." When her dream comes true, Tracy is transformed from social outcast to sudden star. She must use her newfound power to dethrone the reigning Teen Queen, win the affections of heartthrob, Link Larkin, and integrate a TV network... all without denting her 'do!



In addition to Mr. McCoy and Mr. Gallo, the creative team will include Cat Knight as Stage Manager, Andie Fanelli as Assistant Stage Manager, Lynn Grand as Set Designer, Brooke Jennings as Costume Designer, Eric Johnson as Lighting Designer, Anton Hedman as Sound Engineer, Clay David as Prop Designer, Jackie Dennis as Wig Designer, Richard Guiterez as Wardrobe Master and Stewart Lyle as Technical Director.

HAIRSPRAY runs approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes, including one intermission.





