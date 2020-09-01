Pear Theatre and Perspective Theatre Company Present SOMEWHERE by Marisela Treviño Orta

Somewhere will run virtually December 4 — 20, 2020.

Somewhere is a beautiful new theatre piece exploring the consequences of our neglect of the environment. With almost all the insects gone, the world is beginning to fall apart as crops fail and people struggle to hold on to their ways of life.

Cassandra and her brother Alexander are tracking the last monarch butterflies in the world as they head to the west coast. Their path intersects with a truffle farm where a small group of people are hunkering down for the on-coming collapse of society. Pear Theatre presents this new play in a co-production with Perspective Theatre Company (formerly Arabian Shakespeare Festival).

Show video available beginning Friday, December 4"Backstage Pass" videos posting before and after December 4.Press members may receive access to the video prior to "opening."

Tickets purchased will grant access to a password-protected video of the show hosted on Vimeo. Additionally, a "Backstage Pass" will be available which includes multiple behind-the-scenes videos, talk-backs, and other exclusive materials.For information or tickets, visit www.thepear.org or call (650) 254-1148.###

