Pear Theatre Presents PEAR SLICES 2020 the annual short play showcase by members of the Pear Playwrights Guild, May 7-24, 2020.

Returning each spring, Pear Slices offers up a selection of original, short plays from the members of the Pear Playwrights Guild, directed by Robyn Ginsburg Braverman and Troy Johnson. Whether dramatic or comic, adversarial or romantic, or simply defying categorization, this slate of vignettes is presented each night by a single cast of highly versatile, local actors. The annual short play showcase has become a favorite among Pear audiences.

WHEN: preview Thursday, May 7 at 7:30 PM

press opening Friday, May 8 at 8:00 PM

runs Thursdays at 7:30 PM, Fridays & Saturdays at 8:00 PM, and Sundays at 2:00 PM through May 24

WHERE: Pear Theatre, 1110 La Avenida St., Mountain View

TICKETS: $20 (Previews) - $37; savings available for seniors & students.

For information or tickets, visit www.thepear.org or call (650) 254-1148.





