Paula Vogel's INDECENT to Kick Off Center REP's 25/26 Season

Center Repertory Company will kick off its 2025/26 season with Paula Vogel’s Tony Award-winning play, INDECENT, performing at the Lesher Center for the Arts, with performances beginning Sunday, September 7 and running through Sunday, September 28, 2025.



February 19, 1923—the internationally renowned play God of Vengeance by Polish dramatist Sholem Asch opens on Broadway. Weeks later, the entire cast is arrested for obscenity. Is this play a seminal work of Jewish culture, or an act of traitorous libel? Bursting forth with an original Klezmer score, Pulitzer Prize winner Paula Vogel’s true tale shines a glaring light on the intersection of art and censorship when America was pitched at a cultural crossroads. Indecent is a thunderously relevant modern theatrical classic that stands as a testament to the power of theatre and the resilient immigrant artists who create it.



The cast of INDECENT includes (in alphabetical order): Michael Champlin (Otto, The Elder), Michelle Drexler (Halina, The Middle), Cindy Goldfield (Vera, The Elder), Kina Kantor (Chana, The Ingenue), Adam KuveNiemann (Avram, The Ingenue), Vinny Randazzo (Lemml, The Stage Manager), and Joel Roster (Mendel, The Middle).



Directed by Elizabeth Carter, the creative team for INDECENT includes Tim Fletcher (Music Director), Adin Walker (Choreographer), Brooke Kesler (Costume Designer), Christopher Fitzer (Scenic Design), Spense Matubang (Lighting Design), James Ard (Sound Design), Alyssa Tryon (Properties Designer), Lyle Barrere (Projections Design), Nancy Carlin (Dialect Coach), Caraid O’Brien (Yiddish Dialect Coach), Laura Sheppard and Bruce Bierman, Yiddish Theatre Ensemble (Consultants), Taylor McQuesten (Stage Manager), and Joe Coe (Assistant Stage Manager).

Center REP includes a host of interactive audience events for each production including a Director Chat (Friday, September 12), Cast Chat (Wednesday, September 17), and Pride Mixer (Wednesday, September 24).

