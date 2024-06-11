Outside Lands Details Lineup For Dolores'

This year, Dolores’ will once again bring the best of the local DIY queer dance club scene to Golden Gate Park.
Outside Lands announces the programming for the now-beloved, dance space Dolores’. The space celebrates queer and trans communities with the joy and vibrancy that the Bay Area is known for. Dolores’ will return to the Polo Field at the festival grounds and honor the rich history of queer arts, events and activism in San Francisco and beyond… Everyone is welcome at Dolores’!
This year, Dolores’ will once again bring the best of the local DIY queer dance club scene to Golden Gate Park. Local icons FAKE and GAY, OASIS and Hard French have expertly curated a lineup of artists, DJs and drag performances to keep the festivities rolling, including Isabella Lovestory on Friday, Willow Pill & Yvie Oddly on Saturday, Brown Angel & Vin Sol on Sunday, and many more... Dolores’ is for everybody, so get down and celebrate the queer and trans communities and DIY spaces that sustain San Francisco nightlife.
FAKE and GAY (est 2018) consistently brings innovative pop-club bookings to the Bay Area and beyond, creating a unique club experience free from boundaries or genre, highlighting international DJs, live performance, and local groundbreaking talent.
SF Nightlife Institution, Hard French has been igniting the patio at the legendary Mission District bar, El Rio, for over a decade . What started as a 45’s only, queer, soul music dance party has morphed into a 14 year celebration of the magic of the dancefloor. Hard French’s signature curation style emphasizes the diversity and brilliance of the local and international dance music community, lives in a future where trans, queer and POC bodies thrive as their true authentic selves and pays homage to the legends that have shaped today’s queer nightlife scene. Alongside local and international DJ’s, Artists and Performers, Hard French has hosted such legendary acts as Ronnie Spector, Psychic TV, Evelyn Champagne King, Thelma Houston, Big Freedia, and Cece Peniston. The crew consists of producer Devon Devine, producer and art directors Jorge P. and Tim Strong, and DJs Brown Angel and Vin Sol.
Hard Dancing, Hard Cruising, Hard French.
OASIS is San Francisco’s internationally acclaimed drag nightclub and cabaret. Voted Best of the Bay in multiple categories including: Best Drag Show & Best Cabaret Venue. Located in the heart of San Francisco’s SOMA district, OASIS offers an unforgettable San Francisco nightlife experience in an 8,000-square-foot converted gay bathhouse. OASIS’ diverse roster of programming includes local and visiting drag stars, cabaret and performing artists, live musical acts, amazing DJs and more. Come party with us! sfoasis.com
New for 2024, Outside Lands is pleased to debut City Hall, a new wedding venue at the festival where attendees can celebrate love and get legally married or recommit their marriage throughout the weekend. The introduction of City Hall also commemorates the 20th anniversary of the Winter of Love, which marked the first same-sex marriage ceremonies in the U.S. at San Francisco’s City Hall. Other highlights this year at Outside Lands include: CASA BACARDÍ, a new performance space featuring the musical stylings of Reggaetón, Latin and Dance and SOMA will return to Marx Meadow with a new, open air format. New for food and beverage this year is Bites of the Bay, an exclusive food offering for the most discerning palates.
Isabella Lovestory
TOCCORORO
Miss Madeline
Miss Twink USA
Mel 4Ever
P1nkstar
Moistbreezy
Beverly Chills
Adam Kraft
PRINCESS feat. Willow Pill
REPARATIONS feat. Yvie Oddly
BALONEY & FRIENDS
With DJS
Ion The Prize
Star Amerasu
Pumpkin Spice
PLUS!
SF’s Drag Laureate D’Arcy Drollinger
HARD FRENCH feat. Brown Angel & Vin Sol
Carlos Souffront
Five
aetatis suae
PLUS!
Dulce de Leche
Per Sia
Yucky
Yves Saint Croissant
