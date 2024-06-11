Outside Lands Details Lineup For Dolores'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Outside Lands announces the programming for the now-beloved, dance space Dolores’. The space celebrates queer and trans communities with the joy and vibrancy that the Bay Area is known for. Dolores’ will return to the Polo Field at the festival grounds and honor the rich history of queer arts, events and activism in San Francisco and beyond… Everyone is welcome at Dolores’!

This year, Dolores’ will once again bring the best of the local DIY queer dance club scene to Golden Gate Park. Local icons FAKE and GAY, OASIS and Hard French have expertly curated a lineup of artists, DJs and drag performances to keep the festivities rolling, including Isabella Lovestory on Friday, Willow Pill & Yvie Oddly on Saturday, Brown Angel & Vin Sol on Sunday, and many more... Dolores’ is for everybody, so get down and celebrate the queer and trans communities and DIY spaces that sustain San Francisco nightlife.

About FAKE and GAY

FAKE and GAY (est 2018) consistently brings innovative pop-club bookings to the Bay Area and beyond, creating a unique club experience free from boundaries or genre, highlighting international DJs, live performance, and local groundbreaking talent.

About Hard French

SF Nightlife Institution, Hard French has been igniting the patio at the legendary Mission District bar, El Rio, for over a decade . What started as a 45’s only, queer, soul music dance party has morphed into a 14 year celebration of the magic of the dancefloor. Hard French’s signature curation style emphasizes the diversity and brilliance of the local and international dance music community, lives in a future where trans, queer and POC bodies thrive as their true authentic selves and pays homage to the legends that have shaped today’s queer nightlife scene. Alongside local and international DJ’s, Artists and Performers, Hard French has hosted such legendary acts as Ronnie Spector, Psychic TV, Evelyn Champagne King, Thelma Houston, Big Freedia, and Cece Peniston. The crew consists of producer Devon Devine, producer and art directors Jorge P. and Tim Strong, and DJs Brown Angel and Vin Sol.

﻿Hard Dancing, Hard Cruising, Hard French.

About OASIS

OASIS is San Francisco’s internationally acclaimed drag nightclub and cabaret. Voted Best of the Bay in multiple categories including: Best Drag Show & Best Cabaret Venue. Located in the heart of San Francisco’s SOMA district, OASIS offers an unforgettable San Francisco nightlife experience in an 8,000-square-foot converted gay bathhouse. OASIS’ diverse roster of programming includes local and visiting drag stars, cabaret and performing artists, live musical acts, amazing DJs and more. Come party with us! sfoasis.com

New for 2024, Outside Lands is pleased to debut City Hall, a new wedding venue at the festival where attendees can celebrate love and get legally married or recommit their marriage throughout the weekend. The introduction of City Hall also commemorates the 20th anniversary of the Winter of Love, which marked the first same-sex marriage ceremonies in the U.S. at San Francisco’s City Hall. Other highlights this year at Outside Lands include: CASA BACARDÍ, a new performance space featuring the musical stylings of Reggaetón, Latin and Dance and SOMA will return to Marx Meadow with a new, open air format. New for food and beverage this year is Bites of the Bay, an exclusive food offering for the most discerning palates.

3-Day and Single Day GA tickets are still available exclusively HERE.

DOLORES’ LINEUP

FAKE and GAY @ Dolores’ - Friday

Isabella Lovestory

TOCCORORO

Miss Madeline

Miss Twink USA

Mel 4Ever

P1nkstar

Moistbreezy

Beverly Chills

Adam Kraft

OASIS @ Dolores’ - Saturday

PRINCESS feat. Willow Pill

REPARATIONS feat. Yvie Oddly

BALONEY & FRIENDS

With DJS

Ion The Prize

Star Amerasu

Pumpkin Spice

PLUS!

SF’s Drag Laureate D’Arcy Drollinger

Hard French @ Dolores’ - Sunday

HARD FRENCH feat. Brown Angel & Vin Sol

Carlos Souffront

Five

aetatis suae

PLUS!

Dulce de Leche

Per Sia

Yucky

Yves Saint Croissant

Comments

WIN TICKETS TO THE GREAT GATSBY



Dreaming of a night out on Broadway? Here’s your chance! Enter now to win a grand prize that includes: A pair of tickets to any weekday (Mon-Fri) performance of The Great Gatsby from June 24th through August 31st!

A signed Playbill to commemorate your unforgettable night.

to commemorate your unforgettable night. A fabulous merchandise package valued at $70, including a tote bag, tumbler, magnet, and keychain!

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to experience the magic of The Great Gatsby live on stage. Enter today! Contest Ends: June 17, 2024 at 12:01AM EST Name: Your Email: View Contest Rules







