Opera San José Closes Season With Swashbuckling Suspense In ZORRO

Opera San José will conclude its 41st season with the Northern California premiere of Héctor Armienta's Zorro. Latino stage director David Radamés Toro will make his OSJ debut staging the production, while Argentinian conductor Jorge Parodi, who last conducted Rigoletto for OSJ, will return to the podium.

Inspired by California's own heroic masked protector of the poor and disenfranchised created by Johnston McCulley, this swashbuckling opera is filled with ravishing romance and sword-fighting suspense. Set in the early 1800s in El Pueblo de Los Ángeles, still a colony of Spain, Zorro follows the adventures of Diego de la Vega, a Spanish nobleman who hides his identity to become a mysterious masked hero, the dashing defender of the less fortunate. With a lush score influenced by mariachi, flamenco, and corrido music, the caped crusader comes to operatic life, battling tyranny and corruption, juggling romantic interests of the beguiling daughter of the Governor, Carlota de Obragón, and the brave and kind Ana Maria Soza, and taking on his nemesis, the oppressive General Moncada.

Zorro will be performed in English and Spanish with English and Spanish supertitles, April 19 – May 4, 2025 (performance dates/times below) at the California Theatre, 345 South First Street, San José. For more information or to purchase tickets ($58 - $215), the public can visit operasj.org or call 408-437-4450 (open Monday through Friday, 11:00am - 5:30pm).

“I can't wait to bring Zorro to our audiences,” said Opera San José General Director/CEO Shawna Lucey. “This mesmerizing opera blends stunning orchestration with high drama, delivering an enthralling experience for both regular opera-lovers and newcomers to the form. From the fierce brass fanfares to the rich strings and sonorous woodwinds, the score pulses with adventure, romance, and suspense. With thrillingly challenging vocals and nonstop momentum, Zorro takes us on a heart-pounding ride.” Lucey adds, “This is the second Spanish-language opera to be presented on our mainstage, following last season's production of Florencia en el Amazonas. So many in our community speak Spanish in the home, and we have been delighted to welcome new audiences who are excited to hear works they can instantly follow.” She also notes that as many California schools study the history of the state, its missions, and early settlements, “This production will provide an outstanding – and wildly dramatic – look at the political dynamics of that era, making it a great introduction for younger audiences.”

This action-packed production features tenor Xavier Prado as Diego de la Vega/Zorro and soprano Maria Brea, an OSJ Artist-in-Residence, as Ana Maria Soza. Baritone Eugene Brancoveanu, OSJ Emeritus Artist-in-Residence and critically acclaimed for his portrayal of the title role in last season's Rigoletto, takes on the role of the villainous Octavio Rivera y Moncada. Mezzo-soprano Melisa Bonetti Luna, continuing her tenure as an OSJ Artist-in-Residence, portrays Carlota de Obragón, while soprano Arianna Rodriguez plays Luisa. Mezzo-soprano Deborah Martínez Rosengaus portrays Toypurina, and Opera San José Artist-in-Residence bass-baritone Jesús Vicente Murillo stars as Sergeant Jose Maria Gomez. The chorus ensemble is comprised of Caleb Alexander, Lauren Biglow, Rebecca Bradley, Leonardo Capistrano, Charles Calotta, Carter Dougherty, Ru Huang, Danielle Imai, Brennah Kemmerly, Michael Jesse Kuo, Nina Mutalifu, Fallon Nunes, Jessica Gonzalez-Rodriguez, Brendan Graham Stone, Steve Valenzuela, and Nicolas Vasquez-Gerst.

The creative team for Zorro includes David Radamés Toro (Director), Jorge Parodi (Conductor), Liliana Duque Piñeiro (Scenic Designer), Tlaloc Lopez-Watermann (Lighting Designer), Ulises Alcala (Costume Designer), ChrisTina Martin (Hair and Makeup Designer), Michelle Cuizon (Assistant Director), Rodrigo Gonzalez-Jacob (Assistant Conductor and Chorus Master), Dave Maier (Fight Choreographer).

“Classically Curious” night for Zorro will be held Friday, April 25, bringing together people who have a passion for deepening their involvement with opera. This Silicon Valley professionals program was created to introduce new audiences to opera, offering access to discounted tickets, exclusive behind-the-scenes opportunities, and social and community events that connect emerging opera lovers. More information can be found at go.operasj.org/ClassicallyCurious.

Héctor Armienta's opera Zorro made its world premiere on September 25, 2010, at the San Francisco Opera. Set in the early 1800s in El Pueblo de Los Ángeles, during a time of political upheaval in Spain and Mexico, the story follows Diego de la Vega, a young Spanish nobleman and trained swordsman, who returns from Spain to his birthplace in Alta, California. Upon his return, he finds the local populace oppressed by tyrannical rulers. To combat this injustice, Diego adopts the masked identity of Zorro, becoming a defender of the poor and enslaved. Throughout his journey, he encounters old flames, confronts corrupt officials, and leads a rebellion against the Spanish Empire, igniting a revolution and becoming a hero to the people.

