Oasis Arts Takes Over Programming at Oasis Nightclub

Oasis Arts, the LGBTQ+ nonprofit born from the same community as the iconic Oasis nightclub / cabaret, is officially taking over programming at the beloved SOMA institution. Focused on uplifting queer and BIPOC artists with programs ranging from theater, performance, film, visual arts, and community events, Oasis Arts steps in at a crucial time to sustain and grow this vital creative space.



“I’m thrilled to launch this next chapter,” says D’Arcy Drollinger, Executive and Artistic Director. “This change lets us raise the funds we need; not just to survive, but to grow. To invest in our shows, our artists, and our future.”



Under the new model, Oasis Arts will helm programming while the Oasis venue continues bar operations and staffing; a hybrid approach aimed at keeping this cornerstone of queer nightlife alive.



With rising costs, declining arts funding, and fewer people going out, San Francisco’s entertainment venues face mounting challenges. “We’ve never fit the mold of traditional arts nonprofits,” adds Drollinger. “We depend on our community and local support to keep our mission alive.”



Oasis Arts’ mission is to empower LGBTQ+ and BIPOC creators by providing resources, mentorship, and a platform to amplify historically marginalized voices.



To kick off this new era, Oasis Arts will host a 10-hour Telethon on June 1, from 12PM to 10PM; streaming live and packed with performances, interviews, and even a drag-staffed phone bank.



“I’m deeply proud of what Oasis has built. It’s more than a nightclub, it’s a clubhouse, a sanctuary, where our community can shine, create, and thrive. And today, that mission is more vital than ever.”