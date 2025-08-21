Nathaniel Rateliff, Margaret Glaspy, & More Join Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Lineup

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hardly Strictly Bluegrass has unveiled the next wave of the lineup for its silver anniversary in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park from Friday, October 3 to Sunday, October 5.

Now in its 25th year, the free music festival will once again present an eclectic bill of top performers spanning an array of genres, including Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Margaret Glaspy, Cimafunk, Paper Wings, Kaia Kater, BALTHVS, Peter Rowan with Sam Grisman Project Playing Old & In the Way & More, Evolfo, Rosie Flores, and Anderson East. Additional performers will be announced soon.

HSB is also celebrating its anniversary with the release of Hardly Strictly Bluegrass at 25: The Big Twang!, a stunning book of photography and essays. The book captures the sights and soul of the renowned festival in Golden Gate Park through the lenses of Jay Blakesberg and many other talented photographers. Featuring a heartfelt foreword by Emmylou Harris and an afterword by Steve Earle, the book also includes interviews and essays by Aidin Vaziri, Frances Dinkelspiel, Sylvie Simmons, and Tricia Hellman Gibbs.

"For the first time in our history, we have decided to put together a book to share the memories we have made for the past 25 years of Hardly Strictly Bluegrass”, said Avery Hellman, Creative Director of the book. “We spent months collecting our favorite photographs of performances and candid moments to share with our audience. This book really tells the story of our unique place in the world of live music; it is guaranteed to delight you, and revive any forgotten memories of HSB."

This year, in addition to the festival, there will be some first-ever special events held to celebrate HSB’s birthday. In celebration of the 25th Anniversary of HSB, and honoring the memory of Nancy Hellman Bechtle, the San Francisco Symphony and singer, composer, and actor Lyle Lovett join forces Saturday, September 13. Lovett and the San Francisco Symphony will be joined by conductor Edwin Outwater and Lovett’s Acoustic Group. Known for his gift of storytelling, the Texas-based musician fuses elements of country, swing, jazz, folk, gospel and blues in a convention-defying manner that breaks down barriers.

Portions of the concert’s proceeds will benefit the San Francisco Symphony’s Music and Mentors program, which provides assistance to instrumental music programs in San Francisco’s public middle schools and high schools. Tickets for “Celebrating Hardly Strictly Bluegrass: Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group with the SF Symphony” went on sale to the public on July 19. For more information, view tickets HERE.

HSB will kick off its 25th anniversary weekend celebration this year with a very special sold-out festival eve benefit concert honoring legendary singer and songwriter Emmylou Harris – the only artist to perform at every edition of the San Francisco music festival. Set for Thursday, October 2 at San Francisco, CA’s The Masonic, “A Tribute to Emmylou Harris & 25 Years of Hardly Strictly Bluegrass” will see the 14x GRAMMY® Award-winner joined by some of her closest friends and collaborators including Allison Russell, Albert Lee, Margo Price, Patty Griffin, Rodney Crowell, Rosanne Cash, Sam Bush, Shawn Colvin, Steve Earle and other guests. Buddy Miller will serve as the show’s musical director, backed by The Red Hot Dirt Ramblers. The all-star lineup features some of Emmylou Harris’ current and recent bandmates, including Albert Lee, Bryan Owings, Chris Donohue, Eamon McLoughlin, Glen D Hardin, Phil Madeira, Sam Bush & Steve Fishell. All proceeds will benefit the foster-based, 501(c)3 nonprofit dog rescue organization Bonaparte’s Retreat.

The tradition of “Out of the Park” concerts will continue this year, once again benefiting Sweet Relief, Bay Area Musicians’ Fund. Many of the artists listed in the initial lineup will be performing nighttime shows at some of the Bay Area’s favorite venues, including Reverend Horton Heat at Sweetwater, Patty Griffin & Nick Lowe at The Great American Music Hall, Watchhouse at the UC Theatre and many more.

HARDLY STRICTLY BLUEGRASS 2025

Golden Gate Park, San Francisco, CA

October 3-5, 2025

THIRD LINEUP ANNOUNCEMENT

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Margaret Glaspy

Cimafunk

Paper Wings

Kaia Kater

BALTHVS

Evolfo

Peter Rowan with Sam Grisman Project Playing Old & In the Way & More

Rosie Flores

Anderson East

SECOND LINEUP ANNOUNCEMENT

Alan Sparhawk with Trampled by Turtles

Kelly McFarling

I'm With Her

William Prince

ALO

Jontavious Willis

Jimmie Dale Gilmore and the West Texas Exiles

The Watson Twins

Sinkane

The Altons

INITIAL LINEUP

Lucinda Williams

Samara Joy

Courtney Barnett

Reverend Horton Heat

Watchhouse

Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets

Dan Tyminski Band

Josh Ritter & the Royal City Band

The String Cheese Incident

Chuck Prophet and His Cumbia Shoes

ADDITIONAL ARTISTS TO BE ANNOUNCED

ARTISTS PLAYING THE TRIBUTE TO Emmylou Harris ALSO PERFORMING AT HSB:

Albert Lee

Buddy Miller

Emmylou Harris

Margo Price

Patty Griffin

Rodney Crowell

Rosanne Cash

Sam Bush

Shawn Colvin

Steve Earle

OUT OF THE PARK CONCERTS:

Reverend Horton Heat - Sweetwater (October 2)

The String Cheese Incident - The Fillmore (October 4)

Rosanne Cash - Bing Concert Hall at Stanford (Palo Alto) (October 5)

Chuck Prophet - Hopmonk Novato (October 11)

Rodney Crowell - Rancho Nicasio (October 5)

Josh Ritter - The Chapel (October 3)

A Night of Music, Movies, and Meaning:

Finding Lucinda Live Screening + Performance

Four Star (October 3)

Patty Griffin/Nick Lowe - GAMH (October 3)

Dan Tyminski - Sweetwater Music Hall (October 3)

Watchhouse - The UC Theatre (October 4)

Los Straitjackets - Ivy Room (October 4)

Photo Credit: Jobi Riccio