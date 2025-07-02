NOW THAT'S WHAT I CALL SHAKESPEARE FESTIVAL is Coming to Plethora Productions

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get ready for Shakespeare as you’ve never seen him before! Plethos Productions presents Now That’s What I Call Shakespeare Festival, a fresh, fast-paced celebration of the Bard’s most iconic moments. It’s nothing but the hits, brought vividly to life by talented local Bay Area directors and performers.

Running July 18–27, 2025 at Heirloom East Bay, 9990 Crow Canyon Rd, Castro Valley, this open-air, one-act festival features a curated lineup of famous Shakespeare scenes—plus original short pieces inspired by his timeless works. The show includes iconic scenes from (and based on) Much Ado About Nothing, Othello, Romeo and Juliet, Macbeth and more!

Each performance showcases a range of genres—from comedy to tragedy to poetic absurdity—all woven together by a cast of acclaimed local actors and boundary-pushing directors with plenty of surprises along the way.

Performances take place outdoors at Heirloom East Bay, nestled in the scenic hills of Castro Valley. Enjoying Shakespeare under the stars feels like a step back in time—making it the perfect setting to enjoy these classic works with a modern twist. July 18–27, 2025 at Heirloom East Bay.

