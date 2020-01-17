NCTC Presents World Premiere Of THE BOOK OF MOUNTAINS AND SEAS By Yilong Liu

Article Pixel Jan. 17, 2020  

NCTC Presents World Premiere Of THE BOOK OF MOUNTAINS AND SEAS By Yilong Liu

In March, New Conservatory Theatre Center is pleased to present the world premiere of The Book of Mountains and Seas, directed by Bay Area favorite Becca Wolff and written by Yilong Liu. Named one of the "10 Contemporary Asian and Pacific Islander American Playwrights You Should Know" by ArtsBoston, Liu is the latest playwright to be produced by NCTC's New Voices/New Work program. For this production, NCTC is proud to partner with Chinese Culture Foundation of San Francisco, Chinese Historical Society of America Museum, and Gay Asian Pacific Alliance.

Andrew is in a weird position. His boyfriend Archie's dad keeps sending him birthday gifts, holiday cards, and even care packages full of Chinese snacks Andrew has never heard of before. Now Archie's father has shown up on Andrew's doorstep with a bizarre request- he wants to retrace all of Archie's Yelp reviews. Only one little problem: Archie has been kind of dead for two years. What ensues is an adventure filled with clashing cultures, unlikely friendships, and the review of a lifetime.

The Book of Mountains and Seas runs Mar 6 - Apr 5, 2020. Opening Night is Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020 at 8pm. Tickets are $25-55 and available at nctcsf.org, emailing boxoffice@nctcsf.org or by calling (415) 861-8972.




Related Articles View More San Francisco Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • CULTURE & COCKTAILS Welcomes 180 To Chat With Four Theatrical Impresarios
  • Photo Flash: Maltz Jupiter Theatre Presents CHICAGO
  • Palm Beach Opera to Present Puccini's TURANDOT For One Weekend Only
  • Arts Garage In Delray Beach Launches Monthly 'Out Of The House Concert Series'
    • Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement