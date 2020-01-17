NCTC Presents World Premiere Of THE BOOK OF MOUNTAINS AND SEAS By Yilong Liu

In March, New Conservatory Theatre Center is pleased to present the world premiere of The Book of Mountains and Seas, directed by Bay Area favorite Becca Wolff and written by Yilong Liu. Named one of the "10 Contemporary Asian and Pacific Islander American Playwrights You Should Know" by ArtsBoston, Liu is the latest playwright to be produced by NCTC's New Voices/New Work program. For this production, NCTC is proud to partner with Chinese Culture Foundation of San Francisco, Chinese Historical Society of America Museum, and Gay Asian Pacific Alliance.

Andrew is in a weird position. His boyfriend Archie's dad keeps sending him birthday gifts, holiday cards, and even care packages full of Chinese snacks Andrew has never heard of before. Now Archie's father has shown up on Andrew's doorstep with a bizarre request- he wants to retrace all of Archie's Yelp reviews. Only one little problem: Archie has been kind of dead for two years. What ensues is an adventure filled with clashing cultures, unlikely friendships, and the review of a lifetime.

The Book of Mountains and Seas runs Mar 6 - Apr 5, 2020. Opening Night is Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020 at 8pm. Tickets are $25-55 and available at nctcsf.org, emailing boxoffice@nctcsf.org or by calling (415) 861-8972.





