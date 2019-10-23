NCTC Presents Exuberant Go-Go's Musical HEAD OVER HEELS

In December, New Conservatory Theatre Center is thrilled to present the pulse-pounding smash-hit musical, Head Over Heels, directed by NCTC Founder & Artistic Director Ed Decker with musical direction by Mark Dietrich. Fall in love with a bold new musical set to the soundtrack of the most successful female rock band of all time, The Go-Go's.

This modern fairy tale features Billboard-topping hits like "We Got The Beat," "Our Lips Are Sealed," and "Vacation" that defined the sound of a generation. Set in a faraway land where once-upon-a-time is right now, Head Over Heels follows the adventures of a royal family as they journey to save their kingdom from extinction and end up finding love in unexpected places.

"Head Over Heels is a fun-filled pop musical with a huge beating heart that revels in the marvel of all that we are and should always aspire to be" says director Ed Decker. "NCTC is thrilled to bring this inspirational show back to San Francisco in a new production that continues the celebration of love, inclusiveness, and the joyful multiplicity of identity."

Head Over Heels runs Dec 6, 2019 - Jan 12, 2020. Opening Night is Saturday, Dec 14, 2019 at 8pm. Tickets are $35-60 and available at nctcsf.org, emailing boxoffice@nctcsf.org or by calling (415) 861-8972.

Audiences can enjoy these special events during the run of the show:

· Low-cost Previews: Friday, Dec 6 -13

· Opening Night will take place on Saturday, Dec 14, 2019 at 8pm. The performance will be followed by a reception catered by 19-20 Season Restaurant Sponsor, Hazel Southern Bar & Kitchen.

· Onstage Insight, Post-Show Discussion featuring the cast, and moderated by the director will take place after the performance on Sunday, Dec 22 at 2pm.

· Additional special events to be announced!

Jeff Whitty (Conception & Original Book) won the 2004 Tony Award for Best Book of a Musical for Avenue Q. He also wrote the book to Bring It On: The Musical, which was nominated for a Best Musical Tony Award.

James Magruder (Adaptation) is a playwright, translator, and fiction writer. His other translations and adaptations for the stage include Triumph of Love, The Imaginary Invalid, and The Madwoman of Chaillot.

The Go-Go's (Music and Lyrics) made history as the first all-female band that both composed and played their own songs to ever top the Billboard charts. Their 1981 debut album, Beauty and the Beat, remains one of the most iconic debut albums the world has ever seen.

The cast of Head Over Heels includes Rotimi Agbabiaka* (Pythio), Casey Anne Apregan (Ensemble), David Bicha (Dametas), Abigail Campbell (Ensemble), Daniel Cancel (Ensemble), Ciara Carvajal (Ensemble), Kimberley Cohan (Philoclea), Danya El-Kurd (Mopsa), Ella Ruth Francis (Pamela), William Giammona (Basilius), Jake Daniel Leahy (Ensemble), Scott Scholes (Musidorus), and Stephanie Temple (Gynecia).

The creative team includes production audio engineering by Wayne Cheng, costume design by Wes Crain, sound design by Wayne Cheng, props design by J. Conrad Frank, stage management by Toni Lynn Guidry, lighting design/projections by Chris Lundahl, fight choreography by Kristen Matia, scenic design/projections by Sarah Phykitt, and choreography by Rick Wallace.

New Conservatory Theatre Center has been San Francisco's premier LGBTQ+ performing arts institution and progressive arts education conservatory since 1981. NCTC is renowned for its diverse range of innovative, high-quality productions, touring productions and shows for young audiences; its foundational anti-bullying work with youth and educators through YouthAware; and its commitment to developing new plays to continue expanding the canon of Queer and Allied dramatic work.





