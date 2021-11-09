NCTC Announces World Premiere Of Dipika Guha's Coming-Of-Age Travelogue, GETTING THERE

In January, New Conservatory Theatre Center is thrilled to kick off 2022 with the world premiere of Dipika Guha's stirring story of self-discovery, Getting There. Featuring an all-female cast of Bay Area talent, this intergenerational meditation on love, aging and solitude is filled with surprises and serendipity from start to finish.

Kai and Julie came to Paris to see the sights, enjoy the food, and maybe learn something about themselves. After a falling out sends them on separate paths, Kai is pulled into an affair with a sophisticated older married couple, while Julie encounters an enigmatic woman deep in a war against herself. Twenty-four hours later, none of these five women are the same.

Playing January 14 - February 20, 2022, Getting There's Opening Night is Saturday, January 22 at 8pm. Tickets are $25-65 and are available at nctcsf.org, by emailing boxoffice@nctcsf.org or by calling (415) 861-8972. Pay-what-you-wish tickets are available for preview performances, January 14 - 21, and can be reserved starting one week before the first performance through the box office.

In our continued dedication to keeping our audiences and artists safe, this is a performance with limited seat capacity. All guests will be required to present proof of vaccination and wear masks while at the theatre. NCTC also requires all actors, staff, and volunteers to be fully vaccinated, and all front of house staff will be masked during performances. There are limited exemptions to vaccination requirements (such as religious beliefs and qualifying medical reasons, and those under 12 years old) and those guests must present a negative COVID-19 test that was taken no more than 72 hours prior to the performance date.

Audiences can enjoy these special events during the run of the show:

Low-cost Previews: Friday, Jan. 14 - Friday, Jan. 21

Opening Night will take place on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 8pm.

Onstage Insight, Post-Show Discussion featuring the cast, and moderated by the director will take place after the performance on Sunday, Jan. 30 at 2pm.

Additional special events to be announced!

Critics around the world are falling in love with playwright Dipika Guha:

"One of the most exciting up-and-coming playwrights hitting the San Francisco Bay Area stages" declares India West.

"A brilliant playwright" praises Playwrights' Center Associate Artistic Director Hayley Finn.

"I can therefore only look forward to whatever Guha writes next" acclaims London Theatre 1.

Playwright Dipika Guha is an LA based, Calcutta-born playwright raised in Russia, India and the United Kingdom. Her plays include Yoga Play, The Art of Gaman (Relentless Award semifinalist) and Unreliable. Recent commissions include Azaan, a play for Oregon Symphony, In Braunau for Playwrights Horizons Theatre School, and contributions to You Across From Me (Humana, Actors Theatre of Louisville). Dipika is currently under commission from South Coast Rep, Manhattan Theatre Club and Barrington Stage. For television, she's written for projects in development at AMC the series Sneaky Pete & currently writes for Black Monday on Showtime.

Director Nailah Harper-Malveaux is an emerging director, community organizer, and Oakland-based theater artist of color with a passion for centering complex intersectional identities and challenging systems of injustice and complacency. She has worked with Studio Theatre, Signature Theatre, Creative Artists Agency, American Conservatory Theater (A.C.T.) and Crowded Fire Theater (CFT). Nailah recently produced and directed a Crowded Fire Matchbox Project, SUBVERiTas: SUBVERTING whiteness as TRUTH/ UNEARTHING the BLACK play. She finished a 9-month Community Producing Fellowship at A.C.T., where she co-produced Every 28 Hours: Black Arts Festival, assistant directed Hamlet featuring John Douglas Thompson, directed Sunset Baby as a part of A.C.T.'s Sky Festival and directed Brainpeople for the 2018 Fellowship Project. She recently returned to A.C.T. to direct Belleville for Sky Festival, assistant direct Men on Boats (directed by Tamilla Woodard), and associate direct A Midsummer Night's Dream (directed by Dawn Monique Williams). She received her B.A. in American Studies and Theatre Studies from Yale University.

The cast of Getting There includes Simone Bloch (Anissa), Joyce Domanico-Huh (Julie), Leigh Marshall (Kai), Erin Mei-Ling Stuart (Ira), and Desiree Rogers (Radha). The creative team includes technical direction by Carlos Aceves, production management & casting coordination by Stephanie Desnoyers, dramaturgy by Pirronne Yousefzadeh, and set design by Deanna Zibello.

New Conservatory Theatre Center has been San Francisco's premier LGBTQ+ and Allied performing arts institution and progressive arts education conservatory since 1981. NCTC is renowned for its diverse range of innovative, high-quality productions, touring productions and shows for young audiences; its foundational anti-bullying work with youth and educators through YouthAware; and its commitment to developing new plays to continue expanding the canon of queer and allied dramatic work.

Supported in part by The Bernard Osher Foundation, Horizons Foundation, Grants for the Arts and the generosity of NCTC's individual donors.