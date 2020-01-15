Maureen Langan's DAUGHTER OF A GARBAGEMAN Returns To The Marsh SF

Back by popular demand, radio host/standup comic Maureen Langan returns to The Marsh San Francisco for a limited engagement of her 2017 smash hit Daughter of a Garbageman. Declared by Theatre Eddys as one of the "Top 3 Shows of 2017," this comedic and moving tale is "a one-woman tour-de-force, jam-packed with moments to be relished and remembered" (Theatre Eddys). Daughter of a Garbageman follows Langan's 1970s upbringing in New Jersey, in which her Irish Catholic mother and sanitation worker father told her that an education was the road to success. But is that true in today's "Reality Star Culture," where salacious sex tapes lead to book deals and reality stars end up president?

Langan hysterically juxtaposes today's values with those of her parents, whose strengths, struggles, and secrets made her who she is today. Langan taps into the hearts and frustrations of hard-working people everywhere who wonder if they, too, were just raised wrong. The San Francisco Examiner says, "She has something to say about family relationships, self-acceptance and American culture and is willing to be completely honest without sacrificing her killer sense of humor."

Daughter of a Garbageman was presented as a part of the Marsh Rising Series in October 2016 after an acclaimed month-long run in Scotland's Edinburgh Fringe Festival in August 2016. The UK's Daily Business declared it "the most emotionally moving show I have seen this Fringe. Genuine laugh-out-loud hilarity," while Scotland's The Skinny magazine lauded Langan's "commanding performance, delivered with authority." The show was then performed on The Marsh Main Stage in February 2017. Its popularity led to two extensions, followed by a transfer to the Berkeley Marsh stage in June 2017. Reviewers were unanimous in their praise: Theatre Eddys noted "Maureen Langan grabs the audience in the palm of her hand and will not let go of them for seventy-five minutes." The Daily Cal noted, "It is pretty unusual to walk into a comedy show and find yourself moved to tears. An insightful exploration of family dynamics that we can all recognize and identify with."

Daughter of a Garbageman will be presented February 21-29, 2020 with performances at 8:00pm Thursdays & Fridays and 5:30pm Saturdays at The Marsh San Francisco, 1062 Valencia St., San Francisco. For tickets ($20-$35 sliding scale; $55 and $100 reserved) or more information, the public may visit www.themarsh.org or call The Marsh Box office at 415-282-3055 (open Monday through Friday, 1:00pm-4:00pm)





