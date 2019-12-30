Magic Is In The Air At FOG CITY MAGIC FEST In February

It's the fifth annual FOG CITY MAGIC FEST, bringing together a spellbinding array of magic-makers for four days of mystery and wonder.

This year's shows include opening gala with festival co-curator Jay Alexander, a mind-bending evening with Sebastian Boswell III, The Beauty of Magic with the enchanting Jade, our family show with Glen Micheletti, an afternoon of close-up magic with EXIT Theatre resident magician Ryan Kane, a new social-media driven experiment, The Magic Book Club, and our festival headliner, three-time Magic Slam winner, David Gerard. Special guests include local faves David Hirata, Susan Zeller, and Dennis Kyriakos, plus internationally-renowned David Regal!

For tickets and more information visit www.theexit.org/fog-city-magic-fest-2020/

Opening Night Gala! with Jay Alexander and Friends

Wednesday, February 5, 8PM

Join us on our opening night tradition as Bay Area legend, and star of the Marrakech Magic Theater, hosts an evening of San Francisco's favorite magicians including Jade, Glen Micheletti, David Gerard, Sebastian Boswell III, Ryan Kane and writer, magic inventor, and co-producer of TV's The Carbonaro Effect David Regal!

An Evening of Incogitable with Sebastian Boswell III

Thursday, February 6, 8PM

Sebastian Boswell III emphatically claims that his extraordinary mental and physical powers are the result of a lifetime of travel and study, training with remarkable people from the far corners of the globe. Is he genuine, charlatan, or mad? As Sebastian says, "To make such claims I must be telling the truth, lying, or insane. And I assure you I am not lying." His performances have been described by critics as "remarkable spectacle that defies all notions of logic and physical possibility." He has been awarded 4 Stars by TimeOut New York Magazine, and is two time winner of "Best of Fringe" in the San Francisco International Fringe Theater Festival.

The Beauty of Magic with Jade

Friday, February 7, 8PM

Jade took the male-dominated world of magic by storm in 1990, when she won first place in the International Brotherhood of Magicians' World Magic Competition, and was honored with the organization's coveted Gold Medal of Magic, a prize awarded only a handful of times in history. Since then, Jade has had a long, illustrious careering, appearing on television shows, and stages, across the world including a command performance for the Royal Family of Monaco. Jade is also the recipient of the Golden Mandrake Award, France's most prestigious magic honor, and Best Female Magician of Year by the International Magicians Society. She's been seen more recently on the popular CW show, Penn & Teller's FOOL US!.

The Magic of Ryan Kane

Friday, February 7, 8:30PM

iPhones vanish, whisky bottles appear from nowhere, and a paintball gun is fired at the man responsible for it all. This is the magic of Ryan Kane. Please Enjoy Responsibly. Ryan Kane is the current San Francisco magic champion, having taken first place when competing against the best magicians in the Bay. He is a full time performer, (his corporate resume includes big names such as Microsoft and Louis Vuitton), and has performed from New York to Las Vegas. Ryan Kane is known for his comedic edge, high energy, and original magic. For more information about Ryan, and for private bookings, please visit ryankanemagic.com.

Not That Guy, the Family Show with Glen Micheletti

Saturday, February 8, 1PM

Glen Micheletti is a San Francisco-based actor, magician, writer, director and former host (as Big Al Catraz) of Magic & More. This is his fourth year as a performer at Fog City Magic Fest, previously performing as Big Al Catraz and Cousin OtiS. Glen was a producer and performer in Liquid Soap! The Improvised Soap Opera, and he directed/co-wrote the short film Here Comes the Clown. He has appeared in numerous theatrical productions, and in commercials for TechTV, San Jose Mercury News, and Heymarket.

Close-Up Encounters hosted by Ryan Kane

Saturday, February 8, 4PM

Ryan Kane hosts an afternoon of SF's best close-up magicians including David Hirata, Susan Zeller, and Dennis Kyriakos!

The Magic Book Club

Saturday, February 8, 4PM

Special Event! This afternoon, one classic magic book is chosen at random and our magicians have to do one magic trick from that book! Will they succeed? Will they amaze??? One way to find out! (The book will be chosen at random in early January on Facebook Live, and anyone can pitch their magic routine via unlisted Youtube video for a chance to participate in the show!)

David Gerard Live!

Saturday, February 8, 8PM

After winning the Magic Slam competition for three straight years at Fog City Magic Festival, David brings his full evening show to our stage. But this is not just any evening show. For the Fog City audience, David has combed through his vast repertoire, choosing some of his favorite pieces from his decades of performance. From classic magic, to original illusions, to his signature mental demonstrations, David will leave no stone of the mystery arts unturned. Buy your tickets today and find out why the San Francisco Chronicle called his performance "A magic show that will have the power to stay with you". When David isn't entertaining privately for Silicon Valley's elite, he's holding court at his weekly show at Pianofight. More information at www.gerardmagic.com





