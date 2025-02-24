MARCELLA'S ITALIAN DINNERA Four-Course Celebration Announced At The 28th Sonoma International Film Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sonoma International Film Festival (March 19-23, 2025) will present a one-night-only dining experience celebrating culinary legend Marcella Hazan on Thursday, March 20 at Hanna Center in Sonoma.

Arrivals start at 6 pm and dinner starts at 7 pm. Separately, the new documentary film MARCELLA, directed by Peter Miller will screen earlier in the day at the Sebastiani Theatre on Thursday, March 20th at 1 pm with a second screening at 1:30 pm Friday, March 21st at the Sonoma Valley Woman's Club. See the movie, and experience the food with these unforgettable events.

This one-night-only dining experience celebrates the cooking talents of legendary chef, author, and impresario, Marcella Hazan. Sonoma resident culinary expert Joanne Weir will preside as master of ceremonies of this intimate four-course wine dinner, crafted by Sonoma's award-winning female chefs—Domenica Catelli (Catelli's), Tracey Shepos-Cenami (Jackson Family Wines), and Chef Gia Passalacqua (Chef and Winemaker)—promises an exquisite journey through Italian flavors paired with exceptional wines.

Adding to the magic of the evening, Marcella's son, Giuliano Hazan, along with renowned Rancho Gordo founder Steve Sando and Emmy and Peabody Award-winning director Peter Miller, will share personal stories and insights, making this a truly engaging tribute. The evening will also feature the Sonoma County String Quartet playing music from Marcella´s favorite composers Verdi and Vivaldi.

"As a festival known for bringing delectable culinary cinema programs to Bay Area audiences, the Sonoma International Film Festival is the perfect match of food and film to present a four-course Italian dinner by Marcella Hazan and to separately screen Peter Miller's illuminating film MARCELLA at the historic Sebastiani movie palace in the heart of Sonoma at this year's festival,” said SIFF Artistic Director Carl Spence.

Born in Emilia-Romagna, Marcella Hazan is a culinary legend. Prolific and revered, Marcella Hazan is considered one of the foremost authorities on Italian cooking. Julia Child valued her as her “mentor in all things Italian,” and for millions of Americans, she is the definitive source for Italian cooking wisdom. Her groundbreaking books, including The Classic Italian Cookbook, continue to inspire chefs and home cooks alike.

Early access tickets are now on sale for this evening of culinary excellence, storytelling, and celebration. Tables of 10 and VIP seats are available that include preferred seating and an exclusive swag bag.

Wines are provided by Jackson Family Wines, Brooks Winery, Gloria Ferrer. Olive Oil provided by Lucini´s Tuscan Premium Select Extra Virgin Olive Oil Marcella's iconic cookbooks from Knopf will also be available for purchase through our partners at Reader's Books the night of the event.

The 28th Annual Sonoma International Film Festival is March 19-23, 2025. The full festival film lineup, schedule, parties, special events, and special guests will be revealed on March 5th. Festival passes are on sale now. Single Tickets go on sale from March 5th. For more information, visit sonomafilmfest.org.

