Luther Burbank Center For The Arts Adds Sarah McLachlan, Peppa Pig, And Wilco To 2020 Lineup

Luther Burbank Center for the Arts (LBC) announced today that it has added three shows to its 2020 lineup-Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Sarah McLachlan on Tuesday, February 25, the beloved children's show, Peppa Pig Live!, come to life on Friday, March 20, and Grammy Award-winning Chicago-based alt-rock band Wilco on Thursday, March 26.

Tickets for all shows are available now online at lutherburbankcenter.org, by calling 707-546-3600, or at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts ticket office (50 Mark West Springs Road in Santa Rosa).

Tuesday, February 25 at 8 p.m.

Tickets: $80-$100; VIP: $130

Sarah McLachlan is one of the most celebrated singer-songwriters in entertainment with over 40 million albums sold worldwide. She has received three Grammy Awards and 12 Juno Awards over her career and was recently inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. In 2014 McLachlan released her seventh studio album, "Shine On," for which she received a Juno Award for Adult Contemporary Album of the Year. "Shine On" explores her personal journey over the previous few years of navigating love, loss, and change. McLachlan's latest release is her 2016 Christmas album "Wonderland," for which she received a Juno Award for Adult Contemporary Album of the Year as well as a Grammy Nomination for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album. "Wonderland" contains fresh and inspired interpretations of 13 traditional and contemporary holiday classics. In addition to her personal artistic efforts, McLachlan founded the Lilith Fair tour, which showcased female musicians and raised over $7 million for local and national charities. In 2002 McLachlan founded her non-profit organization, the Sarah McLachlan School of Music, which provides top quality music instruction at no cost, in a safe and nurturing environment, for at-risk and underserved children and youth.

Peppa Pig Live!

Friday, March 20 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets $39-$59

Peppa Pig Live! comes to LBC with an all-new, action-packed live stage show, Peppa Pig's Adventure!, featuring favorite characters as life-size puppets! The audience will join Peppa on an exciting camping trip to the woods with George and her school friends, including Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe. With lunchboxes packed and Daddy Pig driving the bus, Peppa and friends are excited about their outdoor adventure, full of singing, dancing, games and surprises!

Wilco

Thursday, March 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets $55-$95

Since their formation more than two decades ago, Wilco has won multiple Grammy Awards, released 10 studio albums, as well as a trio of albums with Billy Bragg penning music to lyrics by Woody Guthrie. They have founded their own record label, dBpm Records; music festival, Solid Sound; and in 2020 they will curate Sky Blue Sky, a destination concert experience in Mexico. The Chicago sextet continues to be regarded as a live powerhouse, described by NPR as "the best of the best." At LBC, they will share new songs from their most recent album, "Ode To Joy," released in Fall 2019.





