Lips Will Present A NIGHT OF STARS as the Official Kick-Off Fundraiser for the Annual SMART Ride

Lips, the ultimate in drag dining, will once again present "A Night of Stars," at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 5 as the official kick-off fundraiser for the annual SMART Ride (Southern Most AIDS/HIV Ride 2020), a 165 Mile bicycle ride from Miami to Key West planned for this November. This highly anticipated event, hosted by Lips' show hostess Nicolette with a special appearance by Michael Dean as Cher, will feature celebrity guest servers: Austin Bergman, Rene Cantu, Jeff Honour, Robert Moelius and Carol Moran.

"Lips remains a strong supporter of SMART Ride, which contributes 100% of the ride proceeds to statewide AIDS care service organizations," said Yvonne Lamé, Lips founder and co-owner. "We are thrilled to showcase our show palace and amazing cast while raising funds for this highly successful event."

Five celebrity guest servers will be dishing out great food and fun alongside Lips' very own cast of characters as SMART Ride supporters are dazzled by divas. Chosen for their commitment to the annual bicycling event, Austin Bergman, Rene Cantu, Jeff Honour, Robert Moelius and Carol Moran will camp it up table by table to earn extra tips for the cause.

Lips will present it popular divas impersonator show with witty mistress of ceremonies Nicolette, who regularly hosts every Thursday and Friday nights plus Sunday brunches. Lips leading ladies will entertain as Aretha Franklin, Reba McEntire, Rihanna and Pink with a special guest appearance by Michael Dean as Cher.

"We are thankful for Lips' continued support of SMART Ride, which benefits several statewide organizations committed to helping those affected by HIV/AIDS," said Glen Weinzimer, founder of SMART Ride. "Our friends and sponsors look forward to this annual event so we applaud Lips for being such a loyal supporter."

Reservations are required for Lips' "A Night of Stars" to benefit SMART Ride. Tickets are $50 per person, which includes a three-course dinner with soft drinks, gratuity and the show cover charge. A $75 VIP level enjoys the same, plus premium seating and one complimentary drink.

To reserve your seats for Lips' "A Night of Stars" in support of SMART Ride, please call SMART Ride at (866) 696-7701 or visit www.thesmartride.org/product.stars2019/.

Six nights a week and every Sunday afternoon, Lips serves up delicious food and Las Vegas style drag entertainment. Lips is the perfect place for a bachelorette party or to celebrate a birthday, anniversary or even a divorce with an amazing cast of characters, including show hostesses Amanda Austin, Daisy Deadpetals, Nicolette, Nicole Halliwell, Twa La Rouge and Velvet LeNore. The fun never ends at Lips, with sister locations in New York City, San Diego, Atlanta and Chicago. Lips is located at 1421 East Oakland Park Blvd. in Oakland Park, about one-mile east of I-95. For more information about Lips, call 954-567-0987 or visit www.lipsusa.com.

Founded in 2003, SMART Ride (Southern Most AIDS/HIV Ride) is a two-day, 165-mile fully supported bicycle ride that travels from Miami to Key West. SMART Ride's ongoing journey is to improve lives of those already affected by HIV/AIDS and to fund education, awareness and prevention to help reduce the new incidences of infection. Over the past 16 years, SMART Ride has raised over $11.8 Million and 100% of funds raised by its participants are given to AIDS Service Organizations throughout the State of Florida to provide direct services to those living with, affected by or at risk for this disease. Supporters are encouraged to visit www.TheSMARTRide.org to become involved as a rider, crew, sponsor or donor.





