Kathryn Seabron's ANGRY BLACK WOMAN 101 Extended At The Marsh Berkeley

Due to popular demand, The Marsh Berkeley will extend writer/performer Kathryn Seabron’s bold and insightful solo show, Angry Black Woman 101.

Inspired by a personal and painful experience at a nonprofit, this resonant one-woman show delves into the microaggressions, tropes, and systemic misogynoir that Black women face in the workplace and beyond. In this work, Seabron creates a compelling blend of vignettes, storytelling, poetry, and multimedia elements, to explore the intersection of racism and misogyny that Black women navigate daily, at work, in school, on the street, or at the market.

The performance also confronts the weaponization of White women’s tears, shedding light on their use as a tool to silence and disenfranchise Black women and the broader implications of these dynamics in professional and social spaces. Engaging, raw, and deeply resonant, Angry Black Woman 101 invites audiences to witness, reflect, and challenge the pervasive injustices Black women routinely endure. Written and performed by Kathryn Seabron, directed by Lynn Vidal, and produced in association with Bay Area Women’s Theatre Festival, Angry Black Woman 101 will run April 26 – May 17, 2025, with performances 8:00pm Saturdays at The Marsh Berkeley (2120 Allston Way, Berkeley). For tickets ($25-35 general admission, $50 and $100 reserved, plus a $3 convenience fee per ticket) or more information the public may visit themarsh.org.

Angry Black Woman 101 premiered at the 2022 San Francisco Fringe Festival, where the San Francisco Chronicle highlighted it as a standout, was named as a highly recommended show by Fringe Review as it praised the show as “compelling and vital,” and noted that “Seabron’s writing is witty, and she is poignant and hard hitting in her dramatic performance.” The show went on to win the Best Performance Award at the 2024 Atlanta Black Theater Festival. After a well-received appearance at The Marsh’s In Front of Your Eyes Performance Festival, The Marsh mounted a full production in Berkeley in March and April 2025. Theatrius hailed Seabron’s solo tour de force as “both sobering and hilarious,” and “a stunning show.”

