K-Pop Icon Wendy to Bring W:EALIVE WORLD TOUR to BroadwaySF's Golden Gate Theatre

The performance will take place on Thursday, October 30.

By: Sep. 08, 2025
K-Pop Icon Wendy to Bring W:EALIVE WORLD TOUR to BroadwaySF's Golden Gate Theatre Image
Global K-Pop icon Wendy of Red Velvet will make a stop at BroadwaySF’s Golden Gate Theatre as part of her W:EALIVE World Tour on Thursday, October 30 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale beginning Thursday, September 11 at 10 a.m. PT.
 
Wendy came onto the scene in 2014 as a member of the internationally acclaimed girl group Red Velvet, quickly earning recognition as one of the top vocalists in K-Pop. Her song, “Like Water,” from her 2021 solo debut EP of the same name highlighted her versatility as a ballad and pop artist.
 
In addition to San Francisco, the W:EALIVE will make 14 other stops around the world, including Seoul, Taipei, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Pasadena, Sugar Land, Chicago, Brooklyn, Washington DC, Atlanta, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Macau and Manila.




Videos