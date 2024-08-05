Heather Tyson's TITLE PENDING Will Make its San Francisco Debut

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Heather Tyson, now a multiple award-winning Solo Artist, is bringing her acclaimed solo show, TITLE PENDING, to Playground SF's FREE-PLAY FESTIVAL on August 17, 23 and 24.

SYNOPSIS: TITLE PENDING is the gripping tale of Heather, a hardworking Midwestern girl whose life begins to crumble after she receives a mysterious text from her husband. As doubt and uncertainty creep into Heather's life, she tries her best to keep it all together, but slowly begins to unravel. Eventually she questions her entire system of beliefs and wonders: how do I find my way if the GPS system I've always trusted is broken? Brace yourself for a roller coaster ride of emotions and revelations!

TITLE PENDING has been an official selection of multiple festivals, and was recently awarded a BEST OF FEST honor from The Whitefire Theatre's SOLOFEST 2024. This past June, the show made its international debut in Mexico City, in conjunction with Cuéntame Storytelling. The show's world premiere was at the 2023 Hollywood Fringe Festival, where it enjoyed a sold-out run and received the Hollywood Encore! Producers' Award.

Heather Tyson graduated from Northwestern University after David Schwimmer but before Meghan Markle. After over a decade away from the theater, TITLE PENDING marks Heather's passionate return to her first true love, the stage. Previous TV and film appearances include The Sopranos, Sex & the City, Days of Our Lives, and Military Husband.

Praise for TITLE PENDING: Wendy Hammers, Solo Artist, and CEO of Tasty Words Productions, raves about the show: "Heather Tyson's radiant and oh-so-real performance is a reminder of everything we love in the theatre - truth, humor, and universal a-ha moments... A master class in solo storytelling, TITLE PENDING is not to be missed."

Event Details:

Dates and Times: Saturday, August 17 at 2pm; Friday, August 23 at 8pm; and Saturday, August 24 at 4pm

Venue: Potrero Stage, 1695 18th Street, San Francisco, CA 94107

Tickets: Free (donations gratefully accepted). Reserve at https://playground-sf.org/freeplay/

Stay Informed: follow Heather on Instagram @MsHeatherTyson for latest news

