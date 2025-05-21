Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Kicks Off 25th Anniversary with Emmylou Harris Tribute

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hardly Strictly Bluegrass will kick off its landmark 25th anniversary celebration this year with a very special festival eve benefit concert honoring legendary singer and songwriter Emmylou Harris – the only artist to perform at each and every edition of the much beloved San Francisco free music festival.

Set for Thursday, October 2 at San Francisco, CA’s The Masonic, “A Tribute to Emmylou Harris & 25 Years of Hardly Strictly Bluegrass” will see the 14x GRAMMY® Award-winner joined by some of her closest friends and collaborators including Allison Russell, Albert Lee, Margo Price, Patty Griffin, Rodney Crowell, Rosanne Cash, Sam Bush, Shawn Colvin, Steve Earle and other guests. Buddy Miller will serve as the show’s musical director, backed by The Red Hot Dirt Ramblers. The all-star lineup features some of Emmylou Harris’ current and recent bandmates, including Albert Lee, Bryan Owings, Chris Donohue, Eamon McLoughlin, Glen D Hardin, Phil Madeira, Sam Bush & Steve Fishell.

All proceeds will benefit the foster-based, 501(c)3 nonprofit dog rescue organization Bonaparte’s Retreat. Tickets for “A Tribute to Emmylou Harris & 25 Years of Hardly Strictly Bluegrass” go on sale to the public on May 22. For more information, view tickets HERE.

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass will once again take place at San Francisco, CA’s iconic Golden Gate Park on October 3-5. As always, the 25th edition of the three-day, multi-stage free concert will showcase an extensive lineup of eclectic performers spanning a wide array of musical genres and styles. Complete details will be unveiled in the months to come. For updates and additional information, please see here.

Founded by Warren Hellman in 2001, Hardly Strictly Bluegrass marked the late financier/philanthropist’s gift to the City of San Francisco, offering a free outdoor festival in the historic Golden Gate Park to serve as an annual celebration of American music. Over the last quarter-century, Hardly Strictly Bluegrass has grown from a one-day local attraction to a world-renowned three-day festival. The one-of-a-kind, annual free event proudly presents a diverse assortment of artists spanning roots and Americana, funk, rock, soul, and more, highlighted by new and unexpected acts alongside annual favorites such as Emmylou Harris and Steve Earle.

