Friends of Heritage Theatre, CUSD Launch Student Performance Support Fund

On May 15, 2025 the Board of Directors of Friends of the Heritage Theatre (FOHT) voted unanimously to approve a new program providing financial assistance of up to $10,000 for three local schools to stage productions at the historic Campbell Heritage Theatre during the 2025-26 season.

In addition to production funding, FOHT has established a Scholarship Fund with $5,000 to provide monies toward individual student's participation fees in the theatrical programs.

The funds for these programs are to be contributed from Friends of the Heritage Theatre's annual gifting budget which are raised from tax-deductible donations contributed by supporters of the organization, and profits from concessions sold at the Heritage Theatre during regular season programming. The “Friends” committed up to $10,000 total toward rental fees and production costs for the Rolling Hills Middle School winter production (with tentative dates of November 3-8, 2025) and Monroe Middle School and Campbell School of Innovation's combined spring production (Mar. 23-28, 2026).

Martha de Ojeda, Director Expanded Learning Department, Campbell Union School District added, “We are sincerely grateful to Friends of the Heritage Theatre for their generous support, which will provide our students with an exceptional opportunity to perform on a professional stage. This collaboration enhances our arts programs and creates lasting memories, enriching our students' educational journey. We deeply appreciate their commitment to our students and community.”

Samantha Ince, President of Friends of the Heritage Theatre, explained, “We are excited to implement a program that sees community donations go directly towards increasing access to a treasured performing arts experience. Particularly for local youth and those that may otherwise be unable to experience the magic that is the historic Heritage Theatre"

