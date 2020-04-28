Frameline Names Lindsey Hodgson As New Director Of Distribution And Educational Programming

Following an extensive search, Frameline announced Lindsey Hodgson as its new Director of Distribution and Educational Programming. In this role, Hodgson will oversee Frameline Distribution, the world's only non-profit LGBTQ+ film distributor serving OTT platforms, broadcasters, educational institutions, public libraries, film festivals, and community members; Frameline Voices, which provides a platform to connect and amplify stories of underrepresented perspectives to a global audience; and Youth in Motion, which provides free LGBTQ+ films and curriculum guides to Genders & Sexualities Alliances and educators.



"Ms. Hodgson's extensive experience in the independent film industry and dedication to sharing diverse stories makes her the ideal addition to our team," said James Woolley, Frameline Executive Director. "She will be an incredible asset as we expand our digital offerings during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond."



"I am thrilled to be joining the Frameline family and to bring along my passion for uniting independent screen-based stories with their audiences," said Hodgson. "The stories we tell create the culture we live in and I am excited to find new ways to share the vision and voices of our filmmakers to affect social change and transform the status quo."



One of the first Frameline Distribution presentations under her direction takes place Thursday, April 30 with an online screening of "No Secret Anymore: The Times of Del Martin & Phyllis Lyon." This virtual event is presented by Frameline and Roxie Virtual Cinema in response to the recent passing of Phyllis Lyon, partner in love and politics to the late Del Martin. This event will honor the legacy of the trailblazing lesbian couple and will feature personal tributes to Phyllis offered by special guests including Kate Kendell, Jewelle Gomez, and Joan E. Biren. One hundred percent of donations will benefit Lyon-Martin Health Services. Additional information is available on Eventbrite HERE.



Ms. Hodgson has spent more than a decade buying, selling, and releasing independent film in North America. Highlights include the acquisition and release of over 150 feature films, including LGBTQ+ films "God's Own Country," "The Gospel According to Andre," "Being 17," "The Dancer," and "Papi Chulo;" foreign films including Oscar-nominated "A Man Called Ove" and Takashi Miike's "Blade of the Immortal;" indie hits such as "The Art of Self Defense;" and cinephile documentaries "David Lynch: the Art Life" and "Hitchcock/Truffaut." Prior to joining the Frameline team, Hodgson was Vice President of Distribution for Myriad Pictures and Pacific Northwest Pictures, where she oversaw theatrical and digital sales and marketing strategy for North America for the past seven years. In that time, she's had the great pleasure to participate in festival juries including Next Wave at Fantastic Fest 2018 and Best Canadian Short at CUFF 2019. Prior to distribution Lindsey did a brief stint in production, where she helped to produce the 2008 + 2009 TIFF Talent Lab with Strada Films.





