EXIT Theatre Presents TONGUES / THE WAR IN HEAVEN By Sam Shepard and Joseph Chaiken

“Tongues / The War In Heaven,” two rarely performed short plays by Sam Shepard and Joseph Chaikin.

By: Jan. 05, 2024

POPULAR

HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans Photo 1 HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW San Francisco / Bay Area Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo 2 Last Chance to Vote for the BWW San Francisco / Bay Area Awards; Voting Ends 12/31
Video: Wayne Brade on 'Black Joy' in THE WIZ Photo 3 Video: Wayne Brade on 'Black Joy' in THE WIZ
Dedrick Weathersby & More to Star in RENT at Hillbarn Theatre & Conservatory Photo 4 Dedrick Weathersby & More to Star in RENT at Hillbarn Theatre & Conservatory

EXIT Theatre Presents TONGUES / THE WAR IN HEAVEN By Sam Shepard and Joseph Chaiken

EXIT Theatre presents TONGUES / THE WAR IN HEAVEN by Sam Shepard and Joseph Chaiken.

“Tongues / The War In Heaven,” two rarely performed short plays by Sam Shepard and Joseph Chaikin, evoke the elusive logic of a dream to form a speculative fantasia of the afterlife.
 
The plays are enacted by Theatre Valentine's Lorraine Olsen and Val Hendrickson. In “Tongues,” a man's death is only the beginning of a mysterious journey wherein the voices of loved ones inhabit the soundscape of his passing. In “The War In Heaven” an extraterrestrial regales her captors with tales of previous incarnations, both celestial and human.
 
Renowned playwright Sam Shepard collaborated with director/actor Joseph Chaikin on four one-act plays over a period of eighteen years. “Tongues” was originally presented at The Magic Theater in San Francisco in 1978 and “The War In Heaven” by WBAI in New York in 1984.
 
Theatre Valentine is the alias for the collaborative work of Lorraine Olsen and Val Hendrickson in the Bay Area since 1993.
 
Lorraine Olsen‘s original solo-show, “Figuratively Speaking,” won “Best of” The San Francisco Fringe Festival and performed at Shotgun Players Cabaret, SF Playhouse; in NYC at WOW Café Theater and as an “Encore Artist” at United Solo Festival. Other Bay Area appearances include several productions at SF Playhouse and, most recently, the Baloney production of Thighs Wide Shut.
 
Val Hendrickson's credits include stints with Shotgun Players, Berkeley Rep, Magic Theater and, most recently, Theatre Rhinoceros in “Breaking The Code,” for which he was nominated for a Bay Area Critics Circle Award. He has staged numerous plays in New York and San Francisco and was the recipient of both a Villager Downtown Theatre Award and a Dean Goodman Choice Award for outstanding direction.
 
EXIT Theatre is a 40-year-old theater company that commissions, produces and presents theater, workshops, and festivals including the San Francisco Fringe Festival and the EXIT Theatre Short Play Festival.

8PM Friday/Saturday February 16 and February 17, 2024 at Phoenix II Theatre, 414 Mason Street Suite 604 San Francisco. Tickets $25.  




RELATED STORIES - San Francisco / Bay Area

1
EXORCISTIC Starring Emma Hunton And Kirsten Vangsness Possesses San Francisco Sketchfest Photo
EXORCISTIC Starring Emma Hunton And Kirsten Vangsness Possesses San Francisco Sketchfest

Direct from sold out Los Angeles and Off-Broadway runs Exorcistic makes its way to San Francisco Sketchfest for one night only Saturday January 20th. BEST MUSICAL WINNER of the Hollywood Fringe Festival 2013 returns ten years later to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of The Exorcist with an original rock musical that'll make your head spin and your bed shake!

2
Opera San José to Present Bay Area Premiere of FLORENCIA EN EL AMAZONAS in Spring 2 Photo
Opera San José to Present Bay Area Premiere of FLORENCIA EN EL AMAZONAS in Spring 2024

Opera San José will conclude its 40th Anniversary season with the Bay Area premiere of Florencia en el Amazonas.

3
TONGUES / THE WAR IN HEAVEN Comes to EXIT Theatre in San Francisco Photo
TONGUES / THE WAR IN HEAVEN Comes to EXIT Theatre in San Francisco

“Tongues / The War In Heaven,” two rarely performed short plays by Sam Shepard and Joseph Chaikin, evoke the elusive logic of a dream to form a speculative fantasia of the afterlife. Learn more about the upcoming productions here!

4
Comedians With Disabilities Act to Make Debut At SF Sketchfest At The Alameda Comedy Club Photo
Comedians With Disabilities Act to Make Debut At SF Sketchfest At The Alameda Comedy Club

The Comedians with Disabilities Act (CWDA) makes its debut at SF Sketchfest at the Alameda Comedy Club. This comedy troupe, founded by the late comedian Michael O'Connell, features talented comedians with disabilities sharing their unique perspectives.

More Hot Stories For You

TONGUES / THE WAR IN HEAVEN Comes to EXIT Theatre in San FranciscoTONGUES / THE WAR IN HEAVEN Comes to EXIT Theatre in San Francisco
Comedians With Disabilities Act to Make Debut At SF Sketchfest At The Alameda Comedy ClubComedians With Disabilities Act to Make Debut At SF Sketchfest At The Alameda Comedy Club
Symphony San Jose Performs AUTOMATION This MonthSymphony San Jose Performs AUTOMATION This Month
Josh Kornbluth's CITIZEN BRAIN To Play Limited Engagement At Club FugaziJosh Kornbluth's CITIZEN BRAIN To Play Limited Engagement At Club Fugazi

Videos

THE WIZ Producer Brian Moreland Talks Upcoming Broadway Revival Video
THE WIZ Producer Brian Moreland Talks Upcoming Broadway Revival
Watch a Teaser for Leslye Headland's CULT OF LOVE, Coming to Berkeley Rep in January Video
Watch a Teaser for Leslye Headland's CULT OF LOVE, Coming to Berkeley Rep in January
Watch Yaegel T. Welch & Melanie Moore Talk TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD on CBS News Bay Area Video
Watch Yaegel T. Welch & Melanie Moore Talk TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD on CBS News Bay Area
View all Videos

San Francisco / Bay Area SHOWS
Exorcistic The Rock Musical Parody in San Francisco / Bay Area Exorcistic The Rock Musical Parody
Club Fugazi (1/20-1/20)Tracker
Magician Jay Alexander in San Francisco / Bay Area Magician Jay Alexander
Marrakech Magic Theater (2/25-12/31)
King Liz in San Francisco / Bay Area King Liz
City Lights Theater Company (3/21-4/21)
KALEIDOSCOPE in San Francisco / Bay Area KALEIDOSCOPE
The Crossing at East Cut (12/26-1/07)
The Cher Show in San Francisco / Bay Area The Cher Show
Curran Theatre (6/17-6/23)
Christina Bianco - In Divine Company in San Francisco / Bay Area Christina Bianco - In Divine Company
Feinstein's at the Nikko (1/12-1/13)
Rachael Lincoln and Leslie Seiters: Long Playing in San Francisco / Bay Area Rachael Lincoln and Leslie Seiters: Long Playing
ODC Theater (2/16-2/18)
Ottmar Liebert & Luna Negra in San Francisco / Bay Area Ottmar Liebert & Luna Negra
The Canyon – Montclair (2/17-2/17)
Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show in San Francisco / Bay Area Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show
City Lights Theater Company (7/18-8/25)
Guys and Dolls in San Francisco / Bay Area Guys and Dolls
San Francisco Playhouse (11/16-1/13)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You